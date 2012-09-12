TEXT-Fitch puts 2 Dutch covered bonds on watch for downgrade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept. 12 - Fitch Ratings has placed NIBC Bank N.V. (NIBC; ‘BBB’/Negative/‘F2’) and SNS Bank N.V.’s (SNS; ‘BBB+'/Stable/‘F2’) >SRSNS.UL> mortgage covered bonds’ ‘AAA’ rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and assigned D-Caps and Outlooks to the Dutch and Irish programmes, following publication of the agency’s updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. A full list of rating actions is below. The RWN on NIBC and SNS’s covered bonds reflects that the programmes’ analysis no longer supports their current rating, following the implementation of the agency’s updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. For NIBC, the D-Cap of 3 (moderate high risk), would cap the maximum achievable rating for the programme at ‘AA-', taking into account a two-notch uplift for recoveries. Under its updated criteria, Fitch considers the NIBC programme to be dormant and will therefore rely on the publicly committed asset percentage (AP) level, which Fitch expects will support the ‘AA-’ rating. Previously, Fitch took into account the lowest AP of the preceding 12 months. For the covered bonds issued by SNS, the RWN is driven by the D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk), which would cap the covered bond rating at ‘AA+', taking into account a two-notch uplift for recoveries The AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis should not further limit the rating. Fitch expects to receive feedback from NIBC and SNS within one month regarding any plans to change their programmes. If no changes are proposed, Fitch expects to downgrade the ratings. If changes likely to impact the ratings are proposed, Fitch will review any implementation plans to determine how the RWN should be resolved. If changes are implemented that address the drivers of a potential downgrade, the agency will affirm the ratings. The Stable Outlooks assigned to the ratings of the remaining Dutch programmes are due to the Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating and the IDRs of the issuer. Also, Fitch’s expectation is that both the asset performance and AP maintenance will remain stable. The Negative Outlooks assigned to the ratings of the Irish programmes are due to the Negative Outlooks on the IDRs of the issuers. A one-notch downgrade of any of the issuers’ IDRs would make the covered bond ratings vulnerable to downgrade. Fitch also expects that the asset performance will deteriorate in the future making OC maintenance more challenging for the issuers. D-Caps determine the maximum rating notch uplift from the IDR to the covered bond rating on a probability of default (PD) basis reflecting Fitch’s view of the likelihood of a programme defaulting in the aftermath of an issuer default. Apart from a D-Cap of 8 (minimal discontinuity), the D-Cap is based on the highest risk assessment of the following components: asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, alternative management (systemic and pool-based) and privileged derivatives. Fitch has assigned a moderate risk assessment of the asset segregation component for Dutch covered bond programmes to reflect the risk that limited set-off claims may arise in the future. For the two programmes that were assigned a very low assessment, due to the collection foundation in place, the agency considers it very unlikely that any claims would reduce the cover pool available to investors post issuer default. This assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component is moderate for all Dutch programmes, mainly driven by the liquidity protection available in the programmes in the form of a 12 to 18-month pre-maturity test or an extendable maturity on the bonds. As the Dutch sovereign IDR is ‘AAA’/Stable, the sovereign rating does not act as a constraining factor in the assessment of the Dutch programmes. Ireland’s sovereign IDR of ‘BBB+'/Negative drives the very high risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk of programmes secured by Irish mortgage loans (AIBMB & EBSMF), and results in a D-Cap of 1 for these programmes. Fitch views the sovereign rating as reflecting higher systemic risk and lower asset liquidity than for cases with a higher-rated sovereign. For the Dutch programmes, the systemic alternative management risk assessment reflects the significant roles being performed post issuer default by the administrator of the covered bond company that would need to contract other parties to perform important functions. For the regulated programmes, the low risk assessment also reflects the positive effect of the active oversight taken by the Dutch central bank (DNB) under the Dutch regulated covered bonds framework. The systemic alternative management risk assessment for the Irish programmes is very low due to the role of the National Treasury Management Association, as detailed in the Irish ACS Act, having the obligation to step in and manage cover pools where an alternative manager cannot be found post issuer default. The cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment is moderate risk for the majority of the Dutch programmes, which have cover pools that only include residential mortgages, and good IT systems, operational processes and data delivery. Fitch’s low risk assessment for ING’s programme is driven by the quality of data provided to the agency. Programmes that are considered to be in wind down/dormant under Fitch’s criteria are assessed one or two categories worse than if not dormant, as Fitch believes this may lead to a higher risk of pool deterioration. The Irish cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment varies between low and moderate high. Both AIBMB and EBS MF cover pools only include residential mortgages, they have good IT systems and processes in place and provide timely delivery of data and have been assessed as moderate and low risk, respectively. Depfa’s moderate high risk assessment takes into account the public sector assets included in the cover pool which are geographically diversified and the adequate processes and IT systems in place. This programme is also considered in wind down/dormant under Fitch’s criteria, as no issue has taken place over the past two years and the issuer does not originate new assets. The risk assessment for privileged derivative for both Dutch and Irish programmes ranges from low to moderate, depending on the materiality of the exposure and whether the derivatives are provided by external or intra-group counterparties. This component is not the sole driver of the D-Cap for any of the listed programmes. The programmes’ D-Caps and the risk assessment of the D-Cap components are as follows: ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (rated A+/Stable/F1) Mortgage covered bonds: ‘AAA’ D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: moderate Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: low Privileged derivatives: moderate ING Bank N.V. (rated A+/Stable/F1) Mortgage covered bonds: ‘AAA’ D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: moderate Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic alternative management: low Privileged derivatives: moderate The driver of the D-Cap of 4 for the ABN and ING programmes is the moderate risk assessment of asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific alternative management (for ABN) and privileged derivatives. The covered bond ratings on a PD basis have changed to ‘AAA’ from ‘AA+’ driven by D-Caps of 4 and because the AP levels Fitch considers in its analysis are also in line with this rating on a PD basis. Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V. (rated A-/Stable/F2) Mortgage covered bonds: ‘AAA’ D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: low The driver of the D-Cap of 4 is the moderate risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic alternative management and cover pool specific alternative management. The systemic alternative management assessment reflects that no credit is given for oversight as the programme is not regulated by the DNB. The covered bond rating on a PD basis has changed to ‘AA’ from ‘AA+’ driven by a D-Caps of 4 and because the AP level Fitch considers in its analysis is also in line with this rating on a PD basis. NIBC Bank N.V. Mortgage covered bonds: ‘AAA’ on RWN D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high Systemic alternative management: low Privileged derivatives: moderate The RWN is driven by the cap on the covered bond rating on a PD basis at ‘A’. A rating of ‘AA-’ is still possible because the level of AP Fitch relies on supports a two notches recovery uplift. The driver of the D-Cap of 3 is the moderate high risk assessment of cover pool specific alternative management. The cover pool specific alternative management assessment is driven by Fitch’s view of the issuer’s processes, data delivery and the adequacy of the IT systems in place. Furthermore, Fitch considers the programme dormant as it does not expect further issuance from the programme in the short to medium term. SNS Bank N.V. Mortgage covered bonds: ‘AAA’ on RWN D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: moderate Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: low Privileged derivatives: low The RWN is driven by the cap on the covered bond rating on a PD basis at ‘AA-'. A rating of ‘AA+’ is still possible because the level of AP Fitch relies on supports a two-notch recovery uplift. The driver of the D-Cap of 4 is the moderate risk assessment of asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk and cover pool specific alternative management. The asset segregation is driven by the assessment that possible future set-off claims cannot be completely disregarded under Dutch law, as the collection foundation remains with SNS. The liquidity gap assessment reflects the agency’s view of the mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendable maturity on the covered bonds. The cover pool specific alternative management assessment is driven by Fitch’s view of the issuer’s processes, data delivery and the adequacy of the IT systems in place. AIB Mortgage Bank (Allied Irish Banks plc, rated BBB/Negative/F2) Mortgage covered securities programme: ‘A’ D-Cap: 1 (very high risk) Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: very high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: very low Privileged derivatives: low EBS Mortgage Finance (rated BBB-/Negative/F2 Mortgage covered securities programme: ‘A-’ D-Cap: 1 (very high risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: very high Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic alternative management: very low Privileged derivatives: low The driver of the D-Cap of 1 for AIBMB and EBSMF is the very high risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk due to the sovereign IDR and the concerns about the ability to liquidate the pool in a timely manner if needed post issuer default. Depfa ACS Bank (rated BBB+/Negative/F2) Public sector programme: ‘A’ D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high Systemic alternative management: very low Privileged derivatives: low The driver of the D-Cap of 3 is the moderate high risk assessment for cover pool specific alternative management. This is driven by Fitch’s assessment of the issuer’s operational processes, data delivery, the adequacy of the IT systems in place and by the revised treatment for dormant programmes under the updated criteria. Fitch classifies the programme as dormant, because no issuance has occurred in over 24 months and the issuer does not originate assets anymore. The covered bond rating has not changed as the level of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis is the driver of the ‘A’ rating. 