TEXT-Fitch Bay Area Toll Auth, Calif. snr toll bridge revs

Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings assigns a ‘AA-’ rating to the Bay Area Toll Authority’s (BATA) $716.5 million Series 2012 F-1 senior toll bridge revenue refunding bonds. The bonds are expected to price on Sept. 20, 2012. In addition, Fitch affirms the ‘AA-’ rating on BATA’s approximately $5.56 billion of outstanding senior toll bridge revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS CRITICAL ASSET: The seven bridge system’s long operating history and diverse and mature traffic base in an urbanized service area provides a critical transportation link in the San Francisco Bay area and has resulted in a resilient traffic base. MODERATE ECONOMIC RATE MAKING FLEXIBLITY: The economic strength and near monopoly position provide management the ability to adjust rates to maintain a stable financial profile. The $6.00 peak hour toll is low to moderate for this type of facility, leaving room for further increases if needed. HEALTHY FINANCIAL METRICS: Management has a policy to maintain $1 billion in cash and investments and senior debt service is expected to be covered by at least 1.8 times (x) However, total leverage including subordinate debt is moderate to high at 12x net debt to cash available for debt service (CFADS) with increasing debt service obligations through 2030. VARIABLE-RATE DEBT AND SWAP EXPOSURE: BATA’s debt structure includes $1.5B in variable rate mode as well as 17% of BATA’s portfolio is synthetically fixed rate bonds. MANAGEBALE CAPITAL PROGRAM: BATA has made significant progress towards the completion of its seismic retrofit projects with the east span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge set to open on Sept. 3, 2013. Fitch expects the project to be completed within current projections. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Major delays and cost overruns on the seismic retrofit program could lead to ratings pressure if financial performance is adversely impacted as result; --Significant or unanticipated change in BATA’s current traffic levels resulting in material changes in financial performance; --Considerable additional leverage resulting in a material changes in BATA’s financial metrics. Security: The senior bonds are secured by a statutory lien on bridge toll revenues, subject to category B operation and maintenance expenditures associated with toll collection and bridge lighting. CREDIT UPDATE: The authority will be issuing $716.5 million in Series 2012 F-1 refunding bonds to refund the outstanding Series 2006F bonds. Net present value savings for the refunding is currently estimated at approximately $164 million through the life of the bonds. For more information on the credit, please see Fitch’s release ‘Fitch Affirms Bay Area Toll Authority (California) Senior Toll Bridge Revenue Bonds At ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable’, dated Oct. 25, 2011 and available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.