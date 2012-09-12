FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. retailers
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 12, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. retailers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Retail Recovery Models -- Second-Quarter
2012 here
 
    
    Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S.
Retailers, including: 
    --The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (BONT) (as of July 28, 2012) 
    --Levi Strauss & Co. (as of May 27, 2012) 
    --Neiman Marcus, Inc. (NMG) (as of Apr. 28, 2012) 
    --RadioShack Corporation (RSH) (as of June 30, 2012) 
    --Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) (as of June 2, 2012) 
    --Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) (as of July 28, 2012) 
    --SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU) (as of June 16, 2012) 
    --Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (TOY) (as of July 28, 2012)

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

