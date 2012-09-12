TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. retailers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Retail Recovery Models -- Second-Quarter 2012 here Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S. Retailers, including: --The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (BONT) (as of July 28, 2012) --Levi Strauss & Co. (as of May 27, 2012) --Neiman Marcus, Inc. (NMG) (as of Apr. 28, 2012) --RadioShack Corporation (RSH) (as of June 30, 2012) --Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) (as of June 2, 2012) --Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) (as of July 28, 2012) --SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU) (as of June 16, 2012) --Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (TOY) (as of July 28, 2012) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)