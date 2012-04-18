TEXT-S&P rates Omnicom Group's proposed notes 'BBB+'

April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned New York City-based ad agency holding company Omnicom Group Inc.'s proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 its 'BBB+' issue-level rating. The company plans to use net proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes. Standard & Poor's long-term corporate credit rating on Omnicom is 'BBB+' and the rating outlook is stable. Pro forma for the proposed notes issuance, Omnicom's debt to EBITDA (adjusted for leases, pensions, and acquisition-related liabilities) is 2.6x as of March 31, 2012. This is below our 3x leverage threshold for the company at a 'BBB+' rating. The corporate credit rating reflects Omnicom's strong position among top global advertising agency holding companies, good geographic and business diversity, a flexible cost structure, and good discretionary cash flow. We expect Omnicom's leverage will remain in the mid-2x area over the intermediate term, given the lack of near-term debt maturities, our expectations for continued share repurchases and acquisition activity, and our expectation of mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and modest EBITDA margin expansion in 2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Omnicom published Nov. 22, 2011.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Omnicom Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 New Rating Omnicom Group Inc. $500M sr unsecd nts due 2022 BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.