FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Nykredit Realkredit's Danish section 33e bonds
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Nykredit Realkredit's Danish section 33e bonds

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

April 18 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have assigned an 'A+/Stable' long-term rating and a 'A-1' 	
short-term rating to Nykredit Realkredit's existing issuances of "section 33e" 	
bonds (junior covered bonds) out of its Capital Centres E and H.	
     -- We have assigned these ratings based on our principles of credit 	
ratings. The current approach does not envision any additional rating uplift 	
from that of the senior unsecured debt rating on the issuer as a result of the 	
characteristics of these bonds. 	
     -- Section 33e bonds have a junior ranking claim on the cover pool assets 	
from the capital center under which they are issued. The proceeds must be 	
placed in particularly secure assets, which are to be placed in separate 	
accounts dedicated to the specific capital center.	
     -- If the issuer defaults, payments on section 33e bonds from Nykredit 	
Realkredit's Capital Centres E and H become deferred until all respective 	
senior covered bonds ("saerligt daekkede obligationer") have redeemed, or if a 	
bankruptcy administrator is confident that the senior covered bonds can be 	
repaid. The bonds are dual-recourse instruments as they are secured by the 	
residual or remaining assets within the individual capital center, and also 	
rank pari passu with the senior unsecured debt.	
  	
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) April 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today assigned a 'A+' long-term credit rating and a 'A-1' short-term rating to 	
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's (A+/Stable/A-1) issuances of Danish section 33e 	
bonds (DKSE33e; Danish legislation-enabled junior ranking mortgage bonds) out 	
of its Capital Centres E and H. We have assigned a stable outlook to the 	
long-term rating (see list below).	
	
Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate 	
payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.	
	
We understand that Nykredit Realkredit has issued section 33e bonds to raise 	
funds for posting additional collateral in its capital centers issuing 	
"saerligt daekkede obligationer" (SDO; Danish senior covered bonds). 	
Nykredit's Capital Centres E and H are existing capital centers which have 	
separate program documentation and are specifically set up to allow the issuer 	
to issue SDO bonds.	
	
The 2007 amendment to the Danish covered bond legislation introduced the 	
requirement to regularly revalue the collateral securing the mortgage loans in 	
order to make certain Danish covered bonds compliant with the Capital 	
Requirements Directive. With the amendment, the regulators introduced section 	
33e bonds to allow mortgage credit institutions issuing SDOs or "saerligt 	
daekkede realkreditobligationer" (SDRO; Danish mortgage covered bonds) to 	
raise capital in order to maintain sufficient overcollateralization in the 	
event that the loan-to-value ratio of the mortgage assets were to increase 	
above regulatory limits.	
	
The Danish covered bond legislation refers to section 33e loans as bonds that 	
are issued with the purpose of funding additional overcollateralization. Some 	
mortgage banks refer to section 33e loans as "junior covered bonds" while 	
other market participants may refer to them as "issuance of senior debt in 	
pursuance of section 33e of the Act on Mortgage loans and Mortgage Bonds etc". 	
	
We note that section 33e bonds rank junior to the traditional (senior) covered 	
bonds but rank senior to senior unsecured debt of the issuer for funds from 	
the associated capital center. We are aware that any surplus of the cover pool 	
after making payments to covered bonds and section 33e bonds will be 	
transferred to the bankruptcy estate. Not until then will the senior unsecured 	
creditors have access to assets from the cover pool.	
	
We consider that if the issuer defaults, principal and interest payments are 	
deferred until the redemption of all the covered bonds outstanding, or if a 	
bankruptcy administrator is confident that the covered bonds can be repaid. 	
Residual claims of section 33e bond investors not fulfilled in the capital 	
center rank pari passu with senior unsecured creditors' claims against all 	
other assets not pledged to the mortgage bank's other cover pools. 	
	
We understand that no acceleration occurs on the covered bonds, derivatives, 	
or section 33e bonds if the mortgage credit institution is declared bankrupt. 	
However, an administrator may pay back section 33e bond holders if the 	
administrator is confident that funds are sufficient to repay all remaining 	
issued covered bonds and derivative counterparties registered in the specific 	
capital centers.	
	
RATING RATIONALE	
	
As we do not believe that the issuer can commit to or manage levels of 	
overcollateralization to support section 33e bonds that are similar to what we 	
typically see for standard covered bonds, we do not consider the benefit of 	
any recourse to the cover pool in our rating analysis. This is due to the 	
specific payment mechanics of the Danish section 33e bonds and their purpose 	
to raise funds to provide additional overcollateralization for the senior 	
covered bonds. 	
	
We also consider that, upon an issuer default, interest payments on the bonds 	
would be deferred until such time as the senior covered bond holders can be 	
guaranteed payment in full. Hence, in our opinion, section 33e note holders 	
are unlikely to receive full payment of principal and interest and will not 	
receive any interest on deferred interest in such an event. As our ratings 	
address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal, we 	
believe it is very likely that our ratings on the section 33e bonds issued out 	
of Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centres E and H would be lowered if the 	
issuer defaults.	
	
Based on these considerations, we will generally align our rating on the 	
Danish section 33e covered bond issuances to the senior unsecured debt rating 	
of the issuer (normally a parent entity to the cover pool). 	
	
Because the notes rank pari passu with the senior unsecured debt in case the 	
cover pool is not sufficient to repay the section 33e bonds, and because we 	
give no benefit to the cover pool in our analysis of the section 33e bonds, we 	
consider our rating on the section 33e bonds should not be substantially 	
different to that on the senior unsecured debt of the issuer. As a result, we 	
would generally expect our rating on the section 33e bonds to reflect any 	
changes in our ratings on the senior unsecured debt of the issuer. 	
	
Consequently, our 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term ratings on the section 	
33e bonds are the same as our ratings on the issuer's senior unsecured debt. 	
As a result, the outlook assigned to the long-term rating on the section 33e 	
bonds reflects the stable outlook assigned to the issuer credit rating.	
	
OTHER CONSIDERATIONS	
	
Should an issuer choose to not refinance the section 33e bonds, this may lead 	
to a decrease in the overcollateralization available to a capital center. 	
Changes in available overcollateralization may lead to changes in the ratings 	
of covered bonds issued out of Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centres E and H. 	
Following the issuer's insolvency, all assets in the cover pool act to secure 	
the preferential claim of the outstanding covered bonds.	
	
The issuance of Danish section 33e bonds is only one of the methods Danish 	
covered bond issuers are utilizing to meet the legal requirements of 	
additional posting of collateral when house prices decline. However, Nykredit 	
Realkredit has also set up capital centers in accordance with the previous 	
mortgage bond legislation, which enable it to issue "realkreditobligationer" 	
(ROs; Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds), which are not required to 	
post additional collateral when house prices fall. 	
	
Our current ratings on SDO issuances from Capital Centres E and H are 	
AAA/Stable/A-1+. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Capital Centre H had a target 	
overcollateralization level of 5.40% and an available overcollateralization 	
level of 11.04%. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Capital Centre E had a target 	
overcollateralization level of 4.50% and an available overcollateralization 	
level of 7.42%.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Nykredit Realkredit had issued DKK31.45 billion worth of 	
section 33e bonds with DKK26.45 billion issued from Capital Centre E (61% of 	
overcollateralization) and DKK5 billion issued from Capital Centre H (38% of 	
overcollateralization). We expect issuance to continue as long as house prices 	
remain under pressure in Denmark.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
	
     -- Ratings Assigned To Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centre G Covered 	
Bond Issuances, April 13, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, Feb. 24, 2012	
     -- Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Feb. 16, 2012	
     -- Ratings Assigned To Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centre H Covered 	
Bond Issuances, Nov. 30, 2011	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009	
     -- Evolution, Not Revolution-Proposed Changes To The Issuance Of Danish 	
Covered Bonds, Jan. 25, 2007	
     -- Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight On Key 	
Analytics, July 16, 2004	
     -- Revised Criteria for Rating Danish Covered Bonds 	
(Realkreditobligationer), July 10, 2003	
  	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Program/            Rating	
Country: Covered bond type	
	
RATINGS AND OUTLOOK ASSIGNED	
  	
Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Capital Centres E and H	
Long-term: A+/Stable	
Short-term: A-1	
Denmark: "Danish Section 33e Bonds" (Legislation-Enabled Junior Ranking 	
Mortgage Bonds)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.