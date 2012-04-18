TEXT-S&P rates Nykredit Realkredit's Danish section 33e bonds

April 18 - OVERVIEW -- We have assigned an 'A+/Stable' long-term rating and a 'A-1' short-term rating to Nykredit Realkredit's existing issuances of "section 33e" bonds (junior covered bonds) out of its Capital Centres E and H. -- We have assigned these ratings based on our principles of credit ratings. The current approach does not envision any additional rating uplift from that of the senior unsecured debt rating on the issuer as a result of the characteristics of these bonds. -- Section 33e bonds have a junior ranking claim on the cover pool assets from the capital center under which they are issued. The proceeds must be placed in particularly secure assets, which are to be placed in separate accounts dedicated to the specific capital center. -- If the issuer defaults, payments on section 33e bonds from Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centres E and H become deferred until all respective senior covered bonds ("saerligt daekkede obligationer") have redeemed, or if a bankruptcy administrator is confident that the senior covered bonds can be repaid. The bonds are dual-recourse instruments as they are secured by the residual or remaining assets within the individual capital center, and also rank pari passu with the senior unsecured debt. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) April 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'A+' long-term credit rating and a 'A-1' short-term rating to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's (A+/Stable/A-1) issuances of Danish section 33e bonds (DKSE33e; Danish legislation-enabled junior ranking mortgage bonds) out of its Capital Centres E and H. We have assigned a stable outlook to the long-term rating (see list below). Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds. We understand that Nykredit Realkredit has issued section 33e bonds to raise funds for posting additional collateral in its capital centers issuing "saerligt daekkede obligationer" (SDO; Danish senior covered bonds). Nykredit's Capital Centres E and H are existing capital centers which have separate program documentation and are specifically set up to allow the issuer to issue SDO bonds. The 2007 amendment to the Danish covered bond legislation introduced the requirement to regularly revalue the collateral securing the mortgage loans in order to make certain Danish covered bonds compliant with the Capital Requirements Directive. With the amendment, the regulators introduced section 33e bonds to allow mortgage credit institutions issuing SDOs or "saerligt daekkede realkreditobligationer" (SDRO; Danish mortgage covered bonds) to raise capital in order to maintain sufficient overcollateralization in the event that the loan-to-value ratio of the mortgage assets were to increase above regulatory limits. The Danish covered bond legislation refers to section 33e loans as bonds that are issued with the purpose of funding additional overcollateralization. Some mortgage banks refer to section 33e loans as "junior covered bonds" while other market participants may refer to them as "issuance of senior debt in pursuance of section 33e of the Act on Mortgage loans and Mortgage Bonds etc". We note that section 33e bonds rank junior to the traditional (senior) covered bonds but rank senior to senior unsecured debt of the issuer for funds from the associated capital center. We are aware that any surplus of the cover pool after making payments to covered bonds and section 33e bonds will be transferred to the bankruptcy estate. Not until then will the senior unsecured creditors have access to assets from the cover pool. We consider that if the issuer defaults, principal and interest payments are deferred until the redemption of all the covered bonds outstanding, or if a bankruptcy administrator is confident that the covered bonds can be repaid. Residual claims of section 33e bond investors not fulfilled in the capital center rank pari passu with senior unsecured creditors' claims against all other assets not pledged to the mortgage bank's other cover pools. We understand that no acceleration occurs on the covered bonds, derivatives, or section 33e bonds if the mortgage credit institution is declared bankrupt. However, an administrator may pay back section 33e bond holders if the administrator is confident that funds are sufficient to repay all remaining issued covered bonds and derivative counterparties registered in the specific capital centers. RATING RATIONALE As we do not believe that the issuer can commit to or manage levels of overcollateralization to support section 33e bonds that are similar to what we typically see for standard covered bonds, we do not consider the benefit of any recourse to the cover pool in our rating analysis. This is due to the specific payment mechanics of the Danish section 33e bonds and their purpose to raise funds to provide additional overcollateralization for the senior covered bonds. We also consider that, upon an issuer default, interest payments on the bonds would be deferred until such time as the senior covered bond holders can be guaranteed payment in full. Hence, in our opinion, section 33e note holders are unlikely to receive full payment of principal and interest and will not receive any interest on deferred interest in such an event. As our ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal, we believe it is very likely that our ratings on the section 33e bonds issued out of Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centres E and H would be lowered if the issuer defaults. Based on these considerations, we will generally align our rating on the Danish section 33e covered bond issuances to the senior unsecured debt rating of the issuer (normally a parent entity to the cover pool). Because the notes rank pari passu with the senior unsecured debt in case the cover pool is not sufficient to repay the section 33e bonds, and because we give no benefit to the cover pool in our analysis of the section 33e bonds, we consider our rating on the section 33e bonds should not be substantially different to that on the senior unsecured debt of the issuer. As a result, we would generally expect our rating on the section 33e bonds to reflect any changes in our ratings on the senior unsecured debt of the issuer. Consequently, our 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term ratings on the section 33e bonds are the same as our ratings on the issuer's senior unsecured debt. As a result, the outlook assigned to the long-term rating on the section 33e bonds reflects the stable outlook assigned to the issuer credit rating. OTHER CONSIDERATIONS Should an issuer choose to not refinance the section 33e bonds, this may lead to a decrease in the overcollateralization available to a capital center. Changes in available overcollateralization may lead to changes in the ratings of covered bonds issued out of Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centres E and H. Following the issuer's insolvency, all assets in the cover pool act to secure the preferential claim of the outstanding covered bonds. The issuance of Danish section 33e bonds is only one of the methods Danish covered bond issuers are utilizing to meet the legal requirements of additional posting of collateral when house prices decline. However, Nykredit Realkredit has also set up capital centers in accordance with the previous mortgage bond legislation, which enable it to issue "realkreditobligationer" (ROs; Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds), which are not required to post additional collateral when house prices fall. Our current ratings on SDO issuances from Capital Centres E and H are AAA/Stable/A-1+. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Capital Centre H had a target overcollateralization level of 5.40% and an available overcollateralization level of 11.04%. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Capital Centre E had a target overcollateralization level of 4.50% and an available overcollateralization level of 7.42%. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Nykredit Realkredit had issued DKK31.45 billion worth of section 33e bonds with DKK26.45 billion issued from Capital Centre E (61% of overcollateralization) and DKK5 billion issued from Capital Centre H (38% of overcollateralization). We expect issuance to continue as long as house prices remain under pressure in Denmark. RATINGS LIST Program/ Rating Country: Covered bond type RATINGS AND OUTLOOK ASSIGNED Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Capital Centres E and H Long-term: A+/Stable Short-term: A-1 Denmark: "Danish Section 33e Bonds" (Legislation-Enabled Junior Ranking Mortgage Bonds)