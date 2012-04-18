FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Blackboard first-, second-lien debt
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Blackboard first-, second-lien debt

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

April 18 - Overview	
     -- U.S. educational technology company Blackboard plans to raise $60 	
million in an incremental first-lien term loan to help finance its 	
acquisitions of Moodlerooms and netSpot.	
     -- We are assigning issue-level ratings to the existing first- and 	
second-lien facilities.  	
     -- We also are assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating to the additional 	
financing, with a recovery rating of '2'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that leverage will 	
decline over the near term due to growth in EBITDA, as well as cash generation 	
for debt reduction.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' issue 	
level rating (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating) to 	
Washington, D.C.-based Blackboard Inc.'s proposed $60 million incremental term 	
loan with a recovery rating of '2',indicating substantial (70%-90%) recovery 	
of principal in the event of a payment default.	
	
At the same time, we also assigned 'B+' issue-level ratings to the company's 	
$100 million revolver due 2016 and $780 million first-lien term loan due 2018. 	
Both have recovery ratings of '2', indicating substantial (70%-90%) recovery 	
in the event of a payment default.	
	
In addition, we assigned our 'CCC+' rating to Blackboard's $350 million 	
second-lien term loan due 2019. The recovery rating is '6', indicating 	
negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.  	
	
We also affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on Blackboard. The outlook is 	
stable.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's believes Blackboard's "highly leveraged" financial risk 	
profile more than offsets the company's "fair" business risk profile. We 	
estimate pro forma adjusted debt leverage over 9x following its recently 	
announced acquisitions of Moodlerooms and NetSpot and that it will decline 	
over the coming year, given our expectation for continued revenue and EBITDA 	
growth and the benefit from cost savings already implemented. 	
	
The company has a leading position in the educational technology market, with 	
its products allowing users to deliver Web-based teaching, course and content 	
management, community collaboration, rapid communication, and on- and 	
off-campus e-commerce facilitation. The company derives more than half of its 	
revenues from the higher education market, and the recent combination with 	
Edline will enable it to solidify its position and cross-sell its products in 	
the K-12 market as well. In addition, the purchase of Moodlerooms and netSpot 	
will enable the company to further its offerings in the open source market.	
	
Standard & Poor's views Blackboard's business risk profile as fair. Although 	
the company benefits from high renewal rates and a broad suite of product 	
offerings, the market is highly competitive and we view barriers to entry as 	
moderate. In addition, we view the company's product market focus as somewhat 	
narrow, with Blackboard deriving more than 60% of revenues from its Blackboard 	
Learn product. The company's leading position in the rapidly growing 	
educational software technology market, a significant base of recurring 	
revenues, and high client retention rates partly offset these factors. 	
Additional opportunities for growth are present in the K-12, international, 	
and open source markets, which also present cross-selling opportunities.	
	
Eighty-five percent of revenues are from recurring software licensing 	
renewals, and hosting and support contracts; the company enjoys renewal rates 	
of more than 90%, which enabled it to maintain relatively stable performance 	
through the recent downturn. Revenues for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011 	
grew 21% to $568 million, reflecting a combination of acquisitions, organic 	
growth, and a revenue recognition policy change for its Blackboard Transact 	
product. EBITDA margins of 24% were affected by increased costs from 	
acquisitions. As the company absorbs these costs and realizes efficiencies, we 	
expect margins to return to higher historical levels.	
	
We view Blackboard's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. Our 	
assessment primarily reflects the high debt associated with the 2011 $1.64 	
billion all-cash going-private transaction between Blackboard and the 	
affiliates of Providence Equity Partners, as well as the debt associated with 	
the Moodlerooms and netSpot acquisitions. Pro forma for these two 	
acquisitions, estimated adjusted pro forma year-end leverage was over 9.0x, 	
which we expect to improve to about 7.5x by 2012. This anticipated improvement 	
reflects our expectation of revenue growth in the upper-single-digit range and 	
improvement in current margins, reflecting recently implemented cost savings 	
as well as operating leverage.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Blackboard's liquidity as "adequate." We expect the company to retain 	
a minimum of $50 million of cash and short-term investments and to have access 	
to a $100 million revolver. Because of its seasonal cash generation 	
cycle--with renewals occurring in the third and fourth quarters, when 	
Blackboard receives the cash--the company typically has negative free 	
operating cash flow (FOCF) in the first half of the year and positive cash 	
flow in the second half, when it typically would pay down the revolver. The 	
company will not have any significant debt maturities until 2018.	
	
Additional relevant aspects of Blackboard's liquidity are:	
     -- We expect coverage of uses to be more than 1.2x in the 	
near-to-intermediate term.	
     -- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA were to drop 20% 	
from current levels.	
     -- No additional material acquisitions are likely in the near term and 	
Blackboard could use excess cash flow to further reduce debt.	
     -- The bank agreement covenant calculation adds back to EBITDA the change 	
in deferred revenue. Using this calculation, initial pro forma adjusted 	
leverage would be a lower 6.6x and compares with an actual year-end 2011 	
figure of 6.3x. 	
     -- A significant covenant cushion has been set for both loan tranches.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Blackboard, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. While leverage is high at the outset, we expect it to 	
decline somewhat over the coming year due to growth in both EBITDA and 	
revenues. This would reflect the growing product offering, and cash generation 	
for debt reduction. 	
	
An upgrade over the near term is unlikely, as the company's highly leveraged 	
debt structure is a limiting factor. We could lower the rating if increased 	
competitive factors lead to a deteriorating business profile or further 	
debt-financed acquisitions prevent leverage from dropping to the high-7x level 	
over the next year.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Blackboard Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
New Ratings	
Blackboard Inc.	
 Senior Secured                                         	
  US$60 mil 1st-lien incremental term   B+                 	
  bank ln due 2018                	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
  US$100 mil revolver due 2016          B+	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
  US$780 mil 1st-lien term ln due 2018  B+	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
  US$350 mil 2nd-lien term ln due 2019  CCC+               	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

