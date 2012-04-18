FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Inversiones CMPC S.A. proposed notes
#Basic Materials
April 18, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Inversiones CMPC S.A. proposed notes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB+' to the proposed
USD500 million senior unsecured notes to be issued by Inversiones CMPC S.A. 
These notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Empresas CMPC
(CMPC).  Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.	
  	
	
CMPC's credit ratings reflect the company's strong business position and solid 	
financial profile. The ratings also take into consideration the company's 	
consistently conservative financial philosophy, strong market positions and 	
large forestry holdings. During 2011, CMPC generated USD1.064 billion of EBITDA 	
and USD805 million of funds from operations (FFO).  The company's investments in	
working capital and capital expenditures totaled USD896 million, resulting in a 	
negative free cash flow before dividends.  CMPC ended 2011 with USD822 million 	
of cash and marketable securities and USD3.4 billion of total debt.  The 	
company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio for 2011 was 2.5 times (x), while its FFO 	
fixed charge coverage ratio was 5.9x.   These credit metrics compare with 	
average ratios during the previous five years of 2.4x and 8.9x, respectively.	
	
Fitch expects the company's metrics to weaken marginally during 2012 and 2013. 	
Market pulp is the company's most important product, accounting for about 53% of	
EBITDA in 2011.  Market conditions for market pulp look to be difficult during 	
2012 and 2013 due to about four million tons of new pulp capacity in Latin 	
America and weak demand for paper in Europe.  CMPC's financials should not be 	
under the same degree of pressure, however, as that of Brazilian market pulp 	
producers due to its product and market diversification.  	
	
CMPC is the leading tissue producer in several markets in South America and has 	
an important position in many paper products within Chile. The company's 	
position in these markets is strong due to the strong brand equity of its 	
products, its low production cost structure, and strong distribution network. 	
During 2012 and 2013, Fitch forecasts GDP growth rates of 3.4% and 4.2% in Latin	
America. This level of growth should drive demand for the company's tissue and 	
paper products in these markets and lead to a favorable pricing environment. 	
	
Liquidity is manageable for CMPC. Debt amortizations total USD293 million during	
2012. The pulp and paper operations of CMPC are supported by its ownership of 	
more than 1 million hectares of land in Chile, Argentina and Brazil upon which 	
the company has developed approximately 670,000 hectares of hardwood and 	
softwood plantations. The land and plantations have an accounting value of 	
approximately $4.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.  A portion of these plantations 	
could easily be monetized by the company to generate cash, if needed.	
	
A ratings upgrade is not likely in the near future as capital expenditures are 	
likely to be high. If market pulp conditions improve, CMPC will likely start 	
construction of a new pulp line in Brazil.  The company may also use some of it 	
cash to buy land in Brazil.  Fitch's base case includes the expectation of 	
deteriorating economic conditions in Argentina, a key market for the company's 	
tissue business; a change to a more orthodox policy framework in that country 	
would be viewed positively. Factors that could lead to consideration of a 	
Negative Outlook or downgrade include a change of management's strategy with 	
regard to the relatively conservative capital structure the company has 	
maintained. Depressed pulp prices that result in debt financing for the majority	
of the near- to medium-term capital expenditures could also lead to a negative 	
rating action.	
	
Inversiones CMPC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CMPC.  It issues debt through 	
its Cayman Island agency. All of Inversiones CMPC's debt is unconditionally 	
guaranteed by CMPC. Its ratings have been linked to those of CMPC through 	
Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria.	
	
Fitch currently rates CMPC and Inversiones CMPC as follows: 	
	
CMPC	
--Local currency and foreign currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 	
'BBB+'; 	
--National scale rating long-term 'AA (cl)';	
--National scale rating short-term 'F1+ (cl)'.	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
Inversiones CMPC	
--Foreign currency long-term IDR 'BBB+'; 	
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';	
--National scale rating long-term 'AA (cl)';	
--National scale rating short-term 'F1+ (cl)'.	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

