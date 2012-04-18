FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates ACCO Brands snr unsecured notes
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates ACCO Brands snr unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

April 18 - In conjunction with ACCO Brands Corporation's      
(ACCO) approximately $1.1 billion acquisition of MeadWestvaco Corporation's
 Consumer and Office Products business (Mead C&OP), the company obtained
a $1.020 million 	
credit agreement. The purchase price is comprised of approximately $675 million 	
in ACCO shares and $460 in cash.	
	
Fitch affirms the 'BB' IDR for ACCO and the ratings on existing debt as follows:	
 	
	
ACCO Brands Corporation	
--Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB';	
--$425 million 10.625% senior secured notes due March 2015 at 'BB+';	
--$175 million senior secured ABL facility due September 2013 at 'BB+';	
--$246 million 7.625% subordinated notes due August 2015 at 'BB-';	
	
In addition, Fitch assigns ratings to the new Credit Agreement Commitments with 	
the following obligors as follows:	
	
ACCO Brands Corporation	
--$200 million US$ senior secured revolving credit commitment due 2017 at 'BB+';	
--$50 million multicurrency senior secured revolving credit commitment due 2017 	
at 'BB+' (ACCO Brands Canada, Inc. is also an obligor under this facility);	
--$95 million US$ senior secured Term Loan A Commitment due 2017 at 'BB+';	
--$450 million US$ senior secured Term Loan B Commitment due 2019 at 'BB+'.	
	
Monaco SpinCo, Inc.	
--$190 million US$ secured Term Loan A commitment due 2017 at 'BB+';	
--$500 million senior unsecured note due in 2020 at 'BB'.	
	
ACCO Brands Canada, Inc.	
--$35 million Canadian $ secured Term Loan A commitment due in 2017 at 'BB+'.	
	
At Dec. 30, 2011, ACCO had $669 million of debt. The ratings of the existing 	
facilities which encompass the $246 million subordinated debt, $425 million note	
and $175 million ABL are likely to be withdrawn on or near the acquisition 	
closing date.	
	
The new commitments can be terminated if the acquisition does not close by 	
August 2012. Encompassed within the $1,020B bank facility are three term loans 	
totaling $770 million and $250 million for two revolving credit facilities. The 	
bank facilities will be secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all 	
assets. They also have a maximum leverage covenant of 4.5 times (x) and a 	
minimum interest covenant of 3x. Both become more restrictive over time. The 	
transaction is expected to close during the second quarter after shareholder 	
approval and other customary items.  A shareholder meeting date is set for April	
23, 2012. 	
	
Additionally, ACCO is issuing a 10-year, $500 million senior unsecured note with	
Monaco SpinCo Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCO as obligor. After the 	
merger, the note will be guaranteed by ACCO and its subsidiaries with ACCO a 	
co-issuer.  	
	
The proceeds of the $500 million notes along with $770 million in bank term 	
loans will be used to fund the $460 million payment to MeadWestvaco Corporation,	
refinance the $425 million, 10.625% senior secured notes due March 2015, and 	
redeem the $246 million, 7.625% senior subordinated notes due August 2015 along 	
with related fees. On April 16, 2012, ACCO launched a cash tender offer and 	
consent solicitation for the $425 million senior secured notes which will expire	
on May 11, 2012. Fitch expects to withdraw ratings on the asset-based lending 	
facility loan facility (ABL) and would withdraw and/or reduce the amount of 	
outstanding on the $425 million senior secured notes and the $246 million 	
subordinated note depending on the tender and redemption. 	
	
Fitch had previously indicated in its press release of Jan. 30, 2012 that it 	
expected to rate the company's proposed senior secured credit facilities 'BB+'. 	
Fitch again affirms ACCO's 'BB' IDR and the 'BB+' rating on the senior secured 	
facilities. The Outlook is Stable. The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's 	
expectation that ACCO will successfully complete its merger with Mead C&OP. Mead	
C&OP is a leading provider of school, office and time management products in 	
North America and Brazil. The combined entity will benefit from greater scale, a	
stronger business profile, increased profitability and greater cash flow. 	
	
Rating Rationale:	
	
Fitch views the transaction as highly positive. The combined company is 	
estimated to generate revenues in excess of $2 billion and EBITDA of 	
approximately $300 million. ACCO estimates cost savings of $20 million annually 	
by 2014. There is a minimal overlap in the companies' products mix and, more 	
important, Mead C&OP has a larger presence in the consumer retail channel, which	
is complementary to ACCO's strength in the commercial channel. Another benefit 	
of the merger is greater geographic diversification as the combined entity will 	
generate 12% of its sales from Latin America and double ACCO's size in Canada. 	
Mead C&OP's higher margins and lower operating earnings volatility reduces the 	
business risk of the combined entities.	
	
Fitch expects credit protection measures to improve following the merger. The 	
strong profitability of Mead C&OP, the equity component of the purchase price 	
and refinancing of ACCO's high-coupon senior secured notes will enhance the 	
combined company's credit profile. Total debt to operating EBITDA is estimated 	
to be approximately 3.7x and EBITDA to interest near 4.0x. The combined entity 	
is estimated to be able to produce $100 million of free cash flow annually. If 	
the transaction is not completed, Fitch will review the ratings to ensure they 	
appropriately reflect the cash flow profile and business risk of ACCO on a 	
standalone basis.	
	
Ratings Drivers:	
	
The office supply industry is in a slow secular decline, with revenues, 	
operating earnings and cash flow highly correlated to the business cycle and 	
corporate spending. Expenditures for office supply products fall during 	
recessionary periods as these items are considered discretionary. ACCO 	
experienced revenues declines of approximately 20% in 2008 and 2009 mainly 	
attributed to the U.S. recession; however, the company was able to maintain 	
EBITDA margins and even increase them in 2009. 	
	
In addition, laptop computers, digital pads and smart phones have diminished the	
need for certain paper-based products. Cash flow can be seasonal, and periodic 	
heightened competition from private label products can exacerbate pressure on 	
earnings and cash flows. Although the combined entity will have greater 	
diversification it will be exposed to these elements, which place a limitation 	
on the ratings to low investment grade.	
	
ACCO's credit ratings are further limited by its position as a consolidator in 	
the industry as this growth strategy may lead to periodic increases in its 	
leverage. Current plans to reduce debt when the Mead C&OP transaction is 	
executed will provide the company with greater financial flexibility to make 	
future acquisitions. As a result, Fitch does not anticipate significant 	
improvement in the company's credit measures beyond the near-to-intermediate 	
term. Although ACCO is likely to seek accretive acquisitions and structure them 	
with a minimal impact on its credit profile, such deals are at best 	
opportunistic. As the company is focus on deploying FCF for growth, Fitch does 	
not expect the firm to engage in either share repurchases or dividends as they 	
would weaken its credit profile. However, a large debt financed acquisition 	
without concrete measures to reduce debt meaningfully below 4.0x will likely 	
lead to a negative rating action.	
	
Recent Operating Performance and Credit Statistics:	
	
In 2011 ACCO's sales increased 3% due to foreign exchange translation with 	
volume declines of 2% offset by positive pricing of 2%. EBITDA and EBITDA 	
margins were flat at $155 million and 11.7% respectively. Funds from operations 	
adjusted leverage has been trending downward for a number of years to 5.1x in 	
2011 as the result of a combination of debt reduction and increased profits. 	
Leverage will increase this year as the acquisition related debt is added 	
without a full year of Mead C&OP's profit and cash flows. Free cash flow 	
improved to $48 million from $41 million in 2010 given less working capital 	
usage. Fitch expects marked improvement in free cash flow in 2013 when a full 	
year of Mead C&OP's strong cash generation is added to ACCO's consolidated 	
results.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.