TEXT-Fitch raises AES Corp issuer default rating

April 18 Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of AES Corporation (AES) by one notch to 'BB-' from 'B+' and affirmed the short-term IDR at 'B'. There is no change in debt instrument ratings. Fitch has affirmed AES' senior secured debt at 'BB+' and unsecured debt at 'BB'. Fitch has also affirmed the 'B+' rating for the trust preferred stock issued by AES Trust III. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The one-notch upgrade in AES' IDR is driven by a reduction in the company's business risk profile with a shift in management strategy towards reducing geographic scope, selling non-core assets, cutting corporate overhead, and pursuing growth in key markets driven by long-term contractual generation assets. The acquisition of DPL Inc. (DPL; rated with an IDR of 'BB+' by Fitch), completed in November 2011, is supportive of AES business profile, since it increases the contribution of stable regulated earnings in the overall portfolio mix. The ratings of AES Corporation reflect dividend support from subsidiaries that are predominantly engaged in regulated utility operations and contracted power generation. The distribution from the competitive businesses is expected to decline in proportion with DPL's acquisition, reducing AES' exposure to electricity and fuel commodity price risks. AES' rating is restricted by a high degree of leverage, subordination of parent level debt to the non-recourse project debt and a large reliance on dividends from subsidiaries in emerging markets. Under its new CEO, AES has hastened its exit from non-core markets. The company has completed several non-core asset sales since September 2011 that have provided over $760 million of proceeds. AES' goal is to generate up to $2 billion of proceeds from asset sales in the medium term. Management plans to concentrate new capital investments across fewer countries to reduce the complexity of a worldwide portfolio and to lower overhead costs. AES expects to focus on its market position in Chile, the U.S., and Brazil, and pursue growth in markets such as Turkey and Southeast Asia. As a result, the proportional gross margin from core markets is expected to climb to 80%-90% over the next few years as compared to 65%-75% currently, which is positive for the overall business risk profile. Management expects to use the proceeds from sale of assets to pay down debt, return capital to shareholders via share buybacks and dividend increases, and invest in growth projects. AES has a somewhat unique corporate profile and structure and Fitch analyzes AES as a holding company with a portfolio of assets and investments. Financially, this represents a deconsolidated approach with respect to AES' cash flows and debt levels. Fitch uses parent operating cash flows (POCF), a non-GAAP measure, with its emphasis on dividends received, to analyze AES' credit metrics. This approach, similar to the method used by AES' lenders in financial covenants, recognizes that the subsidiaries are encumbered by individual debt that is structurally superior to the debt of the corporate parent. The residual subsidiary cash flow available for upstream dividends and distributions has greater volatility than the direct cash flow of the operating subsidiaries, and may be subject to payment restrictions under subsidiary debt covenants, corporate by-laws, or national laws. Fitch expects 2012 POCF to benefit from the integration of DPL, which would improve parent leverage metrics. In addition to DPL's acquisition, AES commissioned more than 2,000 megawatts (MW) of new, contracted power capacity in Chile, Panama, Bulgaria, and the U.S. in 2011 that will add to cash flow in 2012. AES has over 2,300 MW of generation capacity under construction that is expected to come online over 2012-2015. Fitch expects POCF over 2012-15 to benefit from the growth in AES' contracted generation portfolio, most notably in Latin America. However, Fitch expects the increase in POCF to be tempered by projected weakness in AES' U.S. Utilities portfolio. Fitch expects distributions from IPALCO Enterprises, AES' wholly owned subsidiary, to be muted over this time period due to significant capex needed to bring its predominantly coal-fired generation portfolio into compliance with emission rules. In addition, the distributions from DPL are expected to weaken due to margin pressure from low wholesale power prices and intense retail competitive activity. Fitch expects AES to generate between $500 million-$550 million of annual parent free cash flow over 2012-15 before including asset sales and return of capital. Fitch expects parent free cash flow to improve in 2016. Fitch has not assumed any paydown of parent level debt in its forecasts as it is likely that debt reduction may be conducted at the subsidiary level. Any parent level debt reduction will provide upside to Fitch's forecasted credit metrics. Management recently announced a plan to initiate common dividends in the third quarter of 2012 at the annual rate of $120 million. Fitch views the dividend announcement as a neutral credit factor, as it is in line with the higher assurance of a core amount of future cash flow from utility and contracted sources. In its forecasts, Fitch assumes that AES returns capital to shareholders as permissible within its restricted payment limitations. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the aggregate amount of share buybacks and dividends was limited by debt covenants to approximately $483 million. The basket grows at the rate of 30% of POCF adjusted for corporate overheads, parent cash interest, and taxes. Fitch has not assumed any reinvestment of parent free cash flow in growth projects. As a result, cash starts to build up on the balance sheet beginning 2013. Fitch expects AES' debt-to-POCF ratio over 2012-15 to trend closer toward the lower end of management's targeted range of 4.5 times (x)-5.5x. These metrics are consistent with Fitch's guideline metrics for a 'BB-' rated issuer. The net debt to POCF falls to 3.8x by 2015 as cash builds up on the balance sheet in Fitch's forecasts. The affirmation of AES' debt instruments, senior secured at 'BB+', senior unsecured at 'BB' and trust preferred at 'B+', reflects Fitch's typical notching uplift applied to the capital structure for issuers with IDRs in the 'BB' category per Fitch's criteria report 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria For Utilities,' dated Aug. 12, 2011. 'BB' category credits are accorded a generic capital structure uplift based on Fitch's expectations of higher than average recoveries for regulated assets over the course of a business cycle. AES' mix of businesses, which include both regulated and non-regulated assets as well as investments in non-developed countries, weighs on the notching uplift accorded. Fitch performs a bespoke analysis for issuers with IDRs in the 'B' category which weighs recovery valuations more heavily in instrument rating assignments since 'B' category credits have an elevated probability of default than 'BB' IDR category or higher issuers. As a result, prior to the upgrade of AES' IDR, the debt instruments carries a Recovery Rating (RR). The Stable Outlook reflects ample liquidity and manageable debt maturities over the forecast period. The Outlook also reflects Fitch's view that utilities and contracted generation continue to derive a significant portion of the POCF (greater than 80% over the forecast period). It is Fitch's expectation that management pursues a balance capital allocation policy of debt paydown and investment in new projects aside from return of capital to shareholders using parent-level free cash flows, return of capital from the projects, and sale of proposed non-core assets. What Could Trigger a Rating Action Strong Subsidiary Performance: Positive rating actions could be driven by improving credit metrics from management exceeding its target for subsidiary distributions and/or a decrease in parent debt. Consistent reduction in overall portfolio business risk is also supportive of future improvement in credit ratings. Aggressive Financial Strategy: Fitch believes that negative rating actions would likely coincide with adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy, such as a leveraging transaction to fund merger and acquisition activity or outsized return of capital to shareholders. Reduced Subsidiary Dividends: A material decline in subsidiary dividends due to operational drivers or restrictions imposed by foreign governments could also lead to adverse rating actions. Fitch upgrades the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: AES --Long-term IDR to 'BB-' from 'B+'. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook and removes the RRs: AES --Senior Secured debt at 'BB+'; --Senior Unsecured debt at 'BB'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'. AES Trust III --Trust Preferred at 'B+'