TEXT-Fitch raises AES Corp issuer default rating
April 18, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch raises AES Corp issuer default rating

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

April 18 Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of AES
Corporation   (AES) by one notch to 'BB-' from 'B+' and affirmed the 	
short-term IDR at 'B'. There is no change in debt instrument ratings. Fitch has 	
affirmed AES' senior secured debt at 'BB+' and unsecured debt at 'BB'. Fitch has	
also affirmed the 'B+' rating for the trust preferred stock issued by AES Trust 	
III. The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
The one-notch upgrade in AES' IDR is driven by a reduction in the company's 	
business risk profile with a shift in management strategy towards reducing 	
geographic scope, selling non-core assets, cutting corporate overhead, and 	
pursuing growth in key markets driven by long-term contractual generation 	
assets. The acquisition of DPL Inc. (DPL; rated with an IDR of 'BB+' by Fitch), 	
completed in November 2011, is supportive of AES business profile, since it 	
increases the contribution of stable regulated earnings in the overall portfolio	
mix. 	
	
The ratings of AES Corporation reflect dividend support from subsidiaries that 	
are predominantly engaged in regulated utility operations and contracted power 	
generation. The distribution from the competitive businesses is expected to 	
decline in proportion with DPL's acquisition, reducing AES' exposure to 	
electricity and fuel commodity price risks. AES' rating is restricted by a high 	
degree of leverage, subordination of parent level debt to the non-recourse 	
project debt and a large reliance on dividends from subsidiaries in emerging 	
markets.	
	
Under its new CEO, AES has hastened its exit from non-core markets. The company 	
has completed several non-core asset sales since September 2011 that have 	
provided over $760 million of proceeds. AES' goal is to generate up to $2 	
billion of proceeds from asset sales in the medium term. Management plans to 	
concentrate new capital investments across fewer countries to reduce the 	
complexity of a worldwide portfolio and to lower overhead costs. AES expects to 	
focus on its market position in Chile, the U.S., and Brazil, and pursue growth 	
in markets such as Turkey and Southeast Asia. As a result, the proportional 	
gross margin from core markets is expected to climb to 80%-90% over the next few	
years as compared to 65%-75% currently, which is positive for the overall 	
business risk profile. Management expects to use the proceeds from sale of 	
assets to pay down debt, return capital to shareholders via share buybacks and 	
dividend increases, and invest in growth projects.	
	
AES has a somewhat unique corporate profile and structure and Fitch analyzes AES	
as a holding company with a portfolio of assets and investments. Financially, 	
this represents a deconsolidated approach with respect to AES' cash flows and 	
debt levels. Fitch uses parent operating cash flows (POCF), a non-GAAP measure, 	
with its emphasis on dividends received, to analyze AES' credit metrics. This 	
approach, similar to the method used by AES' lenders in financial covenants, 	
recognizes that the subsidiaries are encumbered by individual debt that is 	
structurally superior to the debt of the corporate parent. The residual 	
subsidiary cash flow available for upstream dividends and distributions has 	
greater volatility than the direct cash flow of the operating subsidiaries, and 	
may be subject to payment restrictions under subsidiary debt covenants, 	
corporate by-laws, or national laws. 	
	
Fitch expects 2012 POCF to benefit from the integration of DPL, which would 	
improve parent leverage metrics. In addition to DPL's acquisition, AES 	
commissioned more than 2,000 megawatts (MW) of new, contracted power capacity in	
Chile, Panama, Bulgaria, and the U.S. in 2011 that will add to cash flow in 	
2012. AES has over 2,300 MW of generation capacity under construction that is 	
expected to come online over 2012-2015. Fitch expects POCF over 2012-15 to 	
benefit from the growth in AES' contracted generation portfolio, most notably in	
Latin America. However, Fitch expects the increase in POCF to be tempered by 	
projected weakness in AES' U.S. Utilities portfolio. Fitch expects distributions	
from IPALCO Enterprises, AES' wholly owned subsidiary, to be muted over this 	
time period due to significant capex needed to bring its predominantly 	
coal-fired generation portfolio into compliance with emission rules. In 	
addition, the distributions from DPL are expected to weaken due to margin 	
pressure from low wholesale power prices and intense retail competitive 	
activity.	
	
Fitch expects AES to generate between $500 million-$550 million of annual parent	
free cash flow over 2012-15 before including asset sales and return of capital. 	
Fitch expects parent free cash flow to improve in 2016. Fitch has not assumed 	
any paydown of parent level debt in its forecasts as it is likely that debt 	
reduction may be conducted at the subsidiary level. Any parent level debt 	
reduction will provide upside to Fitch's forecasted credit metrics. 	
	
Management recently announced a plan to initiate common dividends in the third 	
quarter of 2012 at the annual rate of $120 million. Fitch views the dividend 	
announcement as a neutral credit factor, as it is in line with the higher 	
assurance of a core amount of future cash flow from utility and contracted 	
sources. In its forecasts, Fitch assumes that AES returns capital to 	
shareholders as permissible within its restricted payment limitations. As of 	
Dec. 31, 2011, the aggregate amount of share buybacks and dividends was limited 	
by debt covenants to approximately $483 million. The basket grows at the rate of	
30% of POCF adjusted for corporate overheads, parent cash interest, and taxes. 	
Fitch has not assumed any reinvestment of parent free cash flow in growth 	
projects. As a result, cash starts to build up on the balance sheet beginning 	
2013. 	
	
Fitch expects AES' debt-to-POCF ratio over 2012-15 to trend closer toward the 	
lower end of management's targeted range of 4.5 times (x)-5.5x. These metrics 	
are consistent with Fitch's guideline metrics for a 'BB-' rated issuer. The net 	
debt to POCF falls to 3.8x by 2015 as cash builds up on the balance sheet in 	
Fitch's forecasts. 	
	
The affirmation of AES' debt instruments, senior secured at 'BB+', senior 	
unsecured at 'BB' and trust preferred at 'B+', reflects Fitch's typical notching	
uplift applied to the capital structure for issuers with IDRs in the 'BB' 	
category per Fitch's criteria report 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria For	
Utilities,' dated Aug. 12, 2011. 'BB' category credits are accorded a generic 	
capital structure uplift based on Fitch's expectations of higher than average 	
recoveries for regulated assets over the course of a business cycle. AES' mix of	
businesses, which include both regulated and non-regulated assets as well as 	
investments in non-developed countries, weighs on the notching uplift accorded. 	
Fitch performs a bespoke analysis for issuers with IDRs in the 'B' category 	
which weighs recovery valuations more heavily in instrument rating assignments 	
since 'B' category credits have an elevated probability of default than 'BB' IDR	
category or higher issuers. As a result, prior to the upgrade of AES' IDR, the 	
debt instruments carries a Recovery Rating (RR).	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects ample liquidity and manageable debt maturities over 	
the forecast period. The Outlook also reflects Fitch's view that utilities and 	
contracted generation continue to derive a significant portion of the POCF 	
(greater than 80% over the forecast period). It is Fitch's expectation that 	
management pursues a balance capital allocation policy of debt paydown and 	
investment in new projects aside from return of capital to shareholders using 	
parent-level free cash flows, return of capital from the projects, and sale of 	
proposed non-core assets. 	
	
What Could Trigger a Rating Action	
	
Strong Subsidiary Performance: Positive rating actions could be driven by 	
improving credit metrics from management exceeding its target for subsidiary 	
distributions and/or a decrease in parent debt. Consistent reduction in overall 	
portfolio business risk is also supportive of future improvement in credit 	
ratings.	
	
Aggressive Financial Strategy: Fitch believes that negative rating actions would	
likely coincide with adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy, such as a	
leveraging transaction to fund merger and acquisition activity or outsized 	
return of capital to shareholders.	
	
Reduced Subsidiary Dividends: A material decline in subsidiary dividends due to 	
operational drivers or restrictions imposed by foreign governments could also 	
lead to adverse rating actions.	
	
Fitch upgrades the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
AES	
--Long-term IDR to 'BB-' from 'B+'.	
	
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook and removes the RRs: 	
	
AES	
--Senior Secured debt at 'BB+';	
--Senior Unsecured debt at 'BB';	
--Short-term IDR at 'B'. 	
	
AES Trust III	
--Trust Preferred at 'B+'

