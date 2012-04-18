FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: packaging cos ratings remain mostly speculative-grade
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: packaging cos ratings remain mostly speculative-grade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 18 - The gradual economic recovery is helping to support stable
ratings on U.S. packaging companies, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in
its industry report card published today, titled "Ratings On U.S. Packaging
Companies Remain Mostly Speculative Grade, Yet Stable," on RatingsDirect. 	
	
"Demand for food and beverage packaging has been fairly steady, and most 	
companies have also been able to pass cost increases down to customers 	
quickly," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Liley Mehta. 	
	
Nevertheless, most of companies we rate in this sector--21 of a total 24--are 	
speculative-grade ('BB+' or lower). Moreover, we rate more than half of those 	
'B+' or below, suggesting that these companies are vulnerable even to modest 	
changes in business conditions.	
	
Standard & Poor's 2012 baseline forecast points to continuing slow economic 	
growth, stable consumer spending, and a modest improvement in unemployment 	
rates that would support credit quality for most packaging companies. We don't 	
expect to take many downgrades as we have only three negative outlooks in the 	
sector and believe that most companies we rate have "adequate" liquidity 	
(according to our criteria definitions). But we also don't expect many 	
upgrades for the remainder of the year; most of our rating outlooks are stable.	
	
"In general, we expect stable to slightly greater demand for metal, glass, and 	
plastic packaging this year--in line with our baseline assumption for modest 	
economic growth," Ms. Mehta said. "However, we expect demand for foodservice 	
packaging and protective packaging to be flat to declining." 	
	
Unexpected shifts in companies' financial policies, such as aggressive share 	
buybacks or leveraged acquisitions, would pose a downside risk to this stable 	
credit outlook.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

