TEXT-Fitch publishes utilities, power, gas, midstream energy monthly rating report
April 18, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes utilities, power, gas, midstream energy monthly rating report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Utilities, Power, Gas, and
Midstream Energy Monthly Summary -- March 2012April 18 - Fitch Ratings has published the North American Utilities, Power,
Gas and Midstream Energy (UPG) Group's monthly Utility, Power Gas, and Midstream
Energy summary for March 2012.	
	
This report describes the various rating actions taken in the UPG universe and
provides links to pertinent research, special reports, comments, events, graphs
of sector rating trends and an analyst coverage list.	
	
The report can be found on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

