#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Merey Sweeny bonds at 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 18 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'BBB' rating on Merey Sweeny L.P.'s
(MSLP) $350 million ($251.1 million outstanding) senior unsecured bonds due
2019. The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS:	
	
--Sponsor Bond Guarantee: Effective upon the Conoco-Phillips 66 separation, 	
Phillips 66 and Phillips 66 Company will irrevocably and unconditionally 	
guarantee the full and punctual payment of the outstanding senior unsecured 	
bonds as a primary obligor. 	
	
--Sponsorship Support: The sponsor is obligated to provide MSLP with financial 	
support for operating and capital costs and scheduled debt service via the floor	
processing fee and capital calls.	
	
--Strong Competitive Position: The competitive position of MSLP suggests its 	
sustainable long-term strategic and economic value to Phillips 66. This is 	
supported by the project's complexity, location, and access to privileged crude 	
supplies and feedstock.	
	
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION:	
	
--Phillips 66 Credit Quality: A change in Phillips 66's credit quality may 	
result in a MSLP rating action.	
	
SECURITY:	
	
The initial security package did not entitle bondholders to any security 	
interest in the project's assets or agreements, which is atypical of most 	
project financings. Under the terms of the Transfer Agreement between 	
ConocoPhillips (COP) and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), a call event 	
occurred when PDVSA breached its payment obligations in connection with its 	
curtailment of crude supply in 2009. The call event triggered a purchase option 	
in favor of COP, who exercised the option on Aug. 28, 2009 making COP, or 	
Phillips 66 post-separation, the sole sponsor. The Future Pledge Agreement 	
contains a springing lien mechanism that assigned a first priority security 	
interest in the sponsor's 100% interest in the partnership to the bondholders 	
upon the call option being exercised. As a result, a security interest in 100% 	
of the sponsor's equity interest in the project has been assigned to senior 	
bondholders.	
	
As indicated by Fitch in the previous reviews, PDVSA challenged COP's exercise 	
of the call option to acquire PDVSA's interest in MSLP on March 1, 2010. An 	
arbitration proceeding before the International Chamber of Commerce is ongoing. 	
	
CREDIT SUMMARY:	
	
The Phillips 66 and Phillips 66 Company senior bond guarantee, effective upon 	
separation, and sponsor support obligations provide a specific, tangible linkage	
between the credit quality of the sponsor and project. The guarantee by Phillips	
66 was provided to satisfy the qualified transfer provisions in the sponsor 	
support agreement, which allows Conoco to transfer its ownership in MSLP. Fitch 	
considers Phillips 66 to have investment-grade characteristics that support the 	
continuation of the current project rating after the separation. Fitch notes 	
that the results of the arbitration proceedings will not alter or limit Phillips	
66's liability under the senior bond guarantee.	
	
ConocoPhillips and PDVSA formed a partnership in 1998 to build, own, operate and	
maintain certain facilities and improvements to the Sweeny Refinery. The project	
consists of a delayed coker, vacuum tower, and associated facilities within the 	
refinery. The refinery has capacity to process 66,700 barrels per day of light, 	
sweet crude oil as well as 180,000 barrels per day of heavy, sour crude. 	
	
Effective on the date of the Conoco-Phillips 66 separation and subject to the 	
aforementioned PDVSA arbitration, MSLP will become a wholly owned subsidiary of 	
Phillips 66. Phillips 66 will be the project operator, off-taker, and 	
responsible for any contractual sponsor support obligations.	
    	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and

