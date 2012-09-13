TEXT-S&P rates Q Life & Medical Insurance Co

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We are assigning our 'A' long-term rating to Qatar Financial Center-based Q Life & Medical Insurance Co. LLC. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the stable outlook on its guarantor, Qatar Insurance Co. Rating Action On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term insurer financial strength rating to Qatar Financial Center-based Q Life & Medical Insurance Co LLC (QLM). The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on QLM is based on a guarantee provided by Qatar-based Qatar Insurance Co. S.A.Q. (QIC; A/Stable/--) for the benefit of policyholders and other third parties of QLM. This guarantee meets our guarantee criteria. Standard & Poor's expects the rating on QLM to move in lockstep with that on QIC. QLM is a subsidiary of QIC that has been established in the Qatar Financial Center as an operating company to write life and medical insurance and reinsurance business. Outlook The stable outlook on QLM reflects that on its guarantor, QIC. Ratings List New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Q Life & Medical Insurance Company LLC Financial Strength Rating A/Stable/-- Related Criteria And Research -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- State of Qatar, Oct. 27, 2011 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)