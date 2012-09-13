FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Q Life & Medical Insurance Co
#Financials
September 13, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Q Life & Medical Insurance Co

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- We are assigning our 'A' long-term rating to Qatar Financial 
Center-based Q Life & Medical Insurance Co. LLC. 
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the stable outlook on its guarantor, 
Qatar Insurance Co.

Rating Action
On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' 
long-term insurer financial strength rating to Qatar Financial Center-based Q 
Life & Medical Insurance Co LLC (QLM). The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating on QLM is based on a guarantee provided by Qatar-based Qatar 
Insurance Co. S.A.Q. (QIC; A/Stable/--) for the benefit of policyholders and 
other third parties of QLM. This guarantee meets our guarantee criteria. 
Standard & Poor's expects the rating on QLM to move in lockstep with that on 
QIC. 

QLM is a subsidiary of QIC that has been established in the Qatar Financial 
Center as an operating company to write life and medical insurance and 
reinsurance business.

Outlook
The stable outlook on QLM reflects that on its guarantor, QIC.

Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Q Life & Medical Insurance Company LLC
 Financial Strength Rating              A/Stable/--        


Related Criteria And Research 
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- State of Qatar, Oct. 27, 2011

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

