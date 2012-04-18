TEXT-S&P cuts Participacoes Publicas (SGPS) S.A. rtg to 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Portugal-based Participacoes Publicas (SGPS) S.A. (PARPUBLICA) faces a significant funding gap this year, in part related to the government's decision to upstream 90% of the privatization receipts from the sale of PARPUBLICA's stakes in utilities Energias de Portugal S.A (EDP) and REN-Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S.A. (REN), rather than redeeming company debt. -- We have revised PARPUBLICA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'ccc' from 'b' on the increasing likelihood that the company will not be able to meet its debt service obligations without extraordinary support from the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B). We continue to assess the likelihood of extraordinary and timely government support for PARPUBLICA as "very high". -- We are therefore lowering our issuer credit ratings on PARPUBLICA to 'B' from 'BB-', in accordance with our methodology for government-related entities (GREs). At the same time, we are removing the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Jan. 17, 2012. -- The negative outlook reflects: (1) the negative outlook on our long-term sovereign credit rating on Portugal; (2) a possible further weakening of PARPUBLICA's financial profile; and (3) that we may reassess our view of the likelihood of extraordinary government support when the Portuguese government decides the role of the company, sometime in the next few months. Rating Action On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Portugal-based Participacoes Publicas (SGPS) S.A. (PARPUBLICA) to 'B' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Jan. 17, 2012. The outlook on the rating is negative. We have revised the recovery rating to '4' from '3'. Rationale The downgrade reflects our revision of PARPUBLICA's SACP to 'ccc' from 'b' due to its weak liquidity, reduced financial flexibility, and a highly leveraged financial risk profile, as we expect 90% of the proceeds from the recent privatization of Energias de Portugal S.A (EDP) and REN-Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S.A. (REN) to be upstreamed to the government. We continue to believe, however, that there is a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary and timely government support for PARPUBLICA, based on our assessment of its "very strong" link to the government and its "very important" public policy role. As indicated in table 5 of our criteria for GREs (see Related Criteria and Research), when we revise PARPUBLICA's SACP downward to 'ccc', and Portugal's local currency sovereign credit rating is 'BB', we lower the long-term rating on PARPUBLICA by two notches. We estimate that PARPUBLICA had about EUR5 billion in third-party debt at end-2011, which is roughly 3% of Portugal's GDP and about 60% of the company's portfolio holdings (including receivable claims on the state) at year-end 2011. Our primary concern is PARPUBLICA's weak liquidity position. This has been exacerbated by the government's decision to prioritize central government debt reduction by allowing the company to retain only a very small portion of any cash proceeds from disposals of its portfolio companies. We believe this reduces the company's ability to redeem its own debts in the short-to-medium term, without any direct support from the government. For example, PARPUBLICA's most recent debt issuance in the market was in September 2010: a EUR887 million seven-year exchangeable bond (redeemable in ordinary shares of Galp Energia SGPS, S.A., a Portuguese refining and marketing oil and gas company). Given the current adverse market conditions for Portuguese issuers, however, we believe this funding option is no longer available. PARPUBLICA is also the sole owner of Transportes Aereos de Portugal TAP holdings (TAP; not rated), the ailing national Portuguese airline with net debt and leasing commitments at an estimated EUR1.1 billion at year-end 2011, of which around EUR500 million of leasing agreements is backed by the leased aircraft. This contingent liability further weighs on PARPUBLICA's SACP, in our view. The rating on PARPUBLICA is supported by our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary and timely government support for PARPUBLICA as "very high". This assessment reflects our view of PARPUBLICA's "very strong" link with its 100% owner, the Portuguese government. The government influences PARPUBLICA's strategic and operational activities in a number of ways, including: approving its budgets and financial plans; appointing its main managerial bodies; and deciding which assets should be transferred to PARPUBLICA or privatized. While the government does not provide an explicit and timely guarantee for PARPUBLICA's debt, it is subject to article 501 of the Portuguese Companies Code, which indicates that a parent is legally responsible for the liabilities of its fully-owned subsidiaries. We understand that the statute may provide a means for creditors of the subsidiary to make claims against the parent from 30 days after the subsidiary defaults. The recently elected government has indicated its commitment to this obligation, but heightened liquidity constraints could further pressure the government's cash flow, and therefore potentially weaken the sovereign's ability to support PARPUBLICA in a timely fashion. Our assessment of PARPUBLICA's "very important" role--as Portugal's entity for holding, managing, and privatizing key participations on behalf of the government--remains unchanged. We may reassess our view by the end of this year as the government's further privatization plans under its EU/IMF program are likely to diminish PARPUBLICA's role at a faster pace. Liquidity We view PARPUBLICA's liquidity on a stand-alone basis as "weak" under our criteria. We estimate the company's cash position could rise to EUR310-EUR380 million after the sale receipts from EDP and REN are collected, taking into consideration the partial repayment of some of their commercial paper and some receipts from other smaller sales. We understand that the balance of its short-term liabilities is related to the purchase of a 2.5% stake in EDP from Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD; BB-/Negative/B), which will be fulfilled by the privatization receipts (separate from the 10% retained cash). The largest short-term financing need is the put option, exercisable in December 2012, on the EUR1 billion EDP exchangeable bonds maturing in December 2014. Based on EDP's current market price, this put option would very likely be exercised, but it would also release the 4% share in EDP that PARPUBLICA retains. The value of these shares corresponds to approximately EUR350 million according to the company, leaving a funding gap of about EUR650 million that would need to be financed in the short term. This EUR650 million gap could be financed by the following sources: -- Cash position of EUR310-EUR380 million. -- Cash from future privatization of Aeroportos de Portugal, S.A. (estimated EUR150-EUR200 million assuming that 10% of the receipts are kept under PARPUBLICA's balance sheet). -- Our expectation that the government will transfer additional assets to offset receivables owed to PARPUBLICA for previous privatizations, in order for these receivables not to be counted as debt under Eurostat's accounting rule. With these assets as collateral, PARPUBLICA could possibly secure funding from banks (depending on the type of assets received). -- Our view that the Portuguese state-owned bank, CGD, will be willing to provide funding to state-owned companies. If the above possible funding sources fail to close the gap, we would expect a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the state treasury. Recovery analysis The various senior unsecured notes issued by PARPUBLICA, for a total amount of EUR4.1 billion, are rated 'B' in line with the corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default, although recovery prospects are at the low end of this range. The issue and recovery ratings are supported by PARPUBLICA's portfolio, which is composed of companies of satisfactory credit quality such as REN), GALP, Aguas de Portugal (AdP), and ANA. The ratings are constrained, however, by the notes' unsecured nature and weak documentary protection against further debt raising. They are also constrained by the Portuguese state's program of disposal of PARPUBLICA's main assets and the state using 90% of these asset-sale proceeds from PARPUBLICA to reduce its own debt. The Portuguese government continues to privatize some of its most valuable and liquid assets. In particular, since the start of 2012, PARPUBLICA has sold a 21.35% stake in EDP (leaving it with a 4.14% participation post-disposal), as well as a 40% stake in REN (leaving it with 9.9% ownership). However, in line with the Portuguese state's decision, only 10% of the proceeds of these sales (estimated at around EUR320 million) will be left at PARPUBLICA, while the remaining 90% will be distributed to the state for its own cash needs. Given this fairly aggressive strategy, we cannot rule out that PARPUBLICA's enterprise value could diminish significantly over the next few quarters. If this were to happen, we could make a further downward revision to the recovery rating, which would trigger a downgrade of the company's issue ratings. Our most likely default scenario at this point would happen in December 2012, triggered by the company's inability to refinance its EUR1.0 billion unsecured bond, maturing at that time. Standard & Poor's will continue to closely monitor the company's plans to refinance this debt as well as the asset disposal program and the application of the sale's proceeds, and we will adjust our recovery ratings accordingly. Outlook The negative outlook reflects: (1) the negative outlook on our long-term ratings on the Republic of Portugal; (2) possible further pressure on PARPUBLICA's financial profile; and (3) that we could reassess our view of the likelihood of extraordinary support. All other things being equal, if we lower the sovereign credit ratings we will also lower the ratings on PARPUBLICA. We also see potential downside risks to our assessment of the likelihood of government support, given ongoing government discussions about the future role of the company. Additionally, we could revise our assessment of PARPUBLICA's SACP if pressure on its financial risk profile increases due to a lack of progress in refinancing its upcoming debt maturities, or challenges to the sustainability of its operating model. Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Debt Recovery For Creditors And The Law Of Insolvency In Portugal, Dec. 14, 2007 -- General Criteria: How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From PARPUBLICA - Participacoes Publicas (SGPS) S.A. Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/-- BB-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured B BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 4 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)