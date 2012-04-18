FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms 4 German development banks
April 18, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms 4 German development banks

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four German development banks'
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA'/Stable. The banks are KfW  
, Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank Rentenbank), NRW.BANK
 and Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank).  	
	
Each banks' Long-Term IDRs are equalised with those of their guarantors.  KfW 	
and Rentenbank are both backed by guarantees from the Federal Republic of 	
Germany (FRG; 'AAA'/Stable). Rentenbank's continuation as an economic entity is 	
guaranteed by the German State through a maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast). 	
KfW is also guaranteed by a maintenance obligation as well as a direct and 	
unlimited statutory guarantee covering the bank's obligations 	
(Gewaehrtraegerhaftung). 	
	
NRW.BANK and L-Bank are both covered by a maintenance obligation and an explicit	
unconditional guarantee obligation from their respective owners, the State of 	
North Rhine-Westphalia (State of NRW; 'AAA'/Stable) and the State of 	
Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of BW). While the State of BW is unrated by Fitch, its	
creditworthiness is underpinned by the strength of the German solidarity system,	
which links BW's creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany. 	
	
The nature of the State support is unlikely to change significantly in the 	
medium term due to the strategic importance of these banks to the German economy	
and their entrenchment in the domestic financial system.  The support structure 	
was approved by the European Union in 2002, although under competition law the 	
banks may only engage in non-competitive activity.  This also makes significant 	
changes to the banks' business models unlikely in the medium term.	
	
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to these banks as their business models	
are entirely dependent on the support of their State guarantors.  	
	
KfW is the largest development bank in Europe. It is 80% owned by FRG, with the 	
remaining holding split amongst Germany's Laender (federal states). KfW's export	
and project financing commercial activities are contained in the bank's 	
wholly-owned subsidiary KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH (not rated), which is legally 	
independent and excluded from the State guarantees.  	
	
Rentenbank is also primarily active in Germany, focussing on the agriculture and	
agribusiness sectors. The bank's original capital was provided by members of the	
German agricultural industry, but the capital is now treated in a similar way to	
an endowment fund and the bank has no legal owners.  FRG acts as maintenance 	
obligor.  	
	
NRW.BANK provides funding for economic, social, municipal, infrastructure and 	
housing projects in the State of NRW.  The bank is wholly-owned by the State of 	
NRW, which acts as guarantor to the bank. 	
	
L-Bank endorses homeownership, supports families and students, and promotes 	
small- and medium-sized companies through the provision of low interest rate 	
loans in its operating region of BW. The bank is wholly owned by the State of 	
BW. 	
	
The rating of each bank is sensitive to a downgrade of FRG, or a change in the 	
terms of the State guarantees. Fitch does not consider either of these scenarios	
likely in the foreseeable future.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
KfW	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'	
Support Rating affirmed at '1'	
Support Rating Floor at 'AAA'	
Senior Unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA'	
Senior Unsecured short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+'	
Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAAemr' 	
	
Rentenbank	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'	
Support affirmed at '1'	
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'	
Senior Unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA'	
Senior Unsecured short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+'	
Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAAemr'	
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA' 	
	
NRW.BANK	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'	
Support affirmed at '1'	
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'	
Senior Unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA'	
Senior Unsecured short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+'	
Medium-term senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AAA'	
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'	
Short-term certificate of deposit affirmed at 'F1+'	
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA'	
	
L-Bank	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'	
Support Rating affirmed at '1'	
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'	
Senior Unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

