TEXT-S&P rates Schiff Nutrition Group 'B'

Overview -- Schiff Nutrition Group Inc. is incurring new debt to finance the $150 million acquisition of Airborne Inc. on March 30, 2012. -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to the company. In addition, we are assigning 'B' issue-level and '3' recovery ratings to both of the company's new senior secured credit facilities: a seven-year $150 million term loan B and a five-year $50 million revolving credit agreement. -- Our stable outlook incorporates our view that credit measures will improve modestly over the next year and that liquidity will remain adequate. Rating Action On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Salt Lake City, Utah-based Schiff Nutrition Group Inc. (Schiff). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned 'B' issue ratings to the company's $150 million seven-year senior secured term loan B (due 2019) and $50 million revolving credit agreement (due 2017). The recovery rating on both facilities is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. The facilities are subject to financial covenants commencing on Aug. 31, 2012. Rationale The ratings on vitamin, mineral, and health supplement market player Schiff Nutrition Group Inc. (Schiff), which recently acquired Airborne Inc. (Airborne), reflect our assessment that the company has an "aggressive" financial profile and "vulnerable" business profile. Our "aggressive" financial risk assessment incorporates our view that the company's cash flow generation will continue to be somewhat modest and its asset protection will be weak, and our view that its financial policy is aggressive. We believe credit measures will improve modestly over the next 15 months. This expectation is based on the following key outcomes of our forecast: -- Pro forma 2012 and fiscal (year-ending May 31) 2013 adjusted leverage ratio (total debt to EBITDA) in the low- to mid-3x area; -- Pro forma 2012 and fiscal 2013 EBITDA coverage of interest in the mid-4x area; and -- Pro forma 2012 and fiscal 2013 funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the high-teens percent area. The assumptions informing our forecast for operational performance include over the next 15 months (through fiscal 2013) include: -- Over $70 million revenue benefit in fiscal 2012, primarily as a result of the acquisition of Airborne, taking into consideration possible integration delays offset by ongoing benefits from the company's recent product launch in the joint care category, Move Free Ultra; -- At least 5% mostly organic revenue growth in fiscal 2013, reflecting our estimates for growth in each of the four condition categories in which Schiff operates; and -- EBITDA experiencing a slight uptick in fiscal 2012 thanks to Airborne's higher margins, but losing up to 50 basis points (bps) in 2013 as sales and marketing spending continues to support brand-building initiatives, including the integration of Airborne. We are forecasting approximately 15% EBITDA margins in 2013. Our characterization of Schiff's financial policy as aggressive is based on controlling voting power--85% in aggregate, shared with Weider Health and Fitness (WHF)--of a financial sponsor, TPG Growth, which we believe may influence financial governance toward shareholder-friendly decision-making; in fiscal 2010, Schiff engaged in a $29 million special dividend and in fiscal 2011 the company issued a $20 million special dividend. While the company has no stated dividend policy, we expect the company to continue its practice of dividends. Under its current credit agreement, payment restrictions limit the amount Schiff can pay in dividends and distributions (not to exceed $4 million per year, up to $10 million in total). We also expect the company to opportunistically pursue tuck-in acquisitions, funded through a combination of internally generated cash flow, additional debt, and sponsor support. In our forecast, we assume the company will not engage in voluntary debt repayment beyond the mandatory 50% excess cash flow sweep (per the credit agreement), and that it will fund acquisitions through cash of up to $20 million annually. We believe total capital expenditures will be minimal, approximately $5 million annually. Our "vulnerable" business risk assessment incorporates our view that the company's business focus is narrow within small niches. The $28 billion U.S. industry space of vitamins, minerals, and health supplements (VMHS) is a highly fragmented and competitive sector with few large participants. We believe Schiff's size and its cash flow generation place some limitations on its ability to compete with larger players, their research and development spending, and their marketing wherewithal. The company generates new business from industry expansion, as well as seizing market share from competitors, often through fierce promotional pricing. We view Schiff's product diversity as limited, with significant concentration in its product offerings; each of the top three categories in which Schiff operates contribute at least one-fifth of total net sales. We expect further product diversification to be slow. The aging demographic trend as well as increased broad-range consumer interest in a preventive approach to health care create opportunities for growth in the VMHS industry, specifically with respect to each of the four of the condition categories in which Schiff competes: joint care, cardiovascular and omega-3 health, digestive care, and, through Airborne, immune support. We also view the company's high customer concentration as a risk factor, with Schiff's top two customers accounting for nearly half of pro forma sales. The manufacturing and production of Schiff's products rely on key raw materials predominantly sourced from China. Schiff procures its raw materials from a variety of suppliers, with no significant supplier concentration. We attribute some risk to the concentration of supply from a single country that has in the past been subject to major regulatory review. Reliance on a single (in-house)--albeit FDA approved--manufacturing plant presents another risk. Finally, Schiff's geographic diversity, in our view, is limited, as the company generates all of its cash flows domestically. We also believe international expansion will be limited by health and manufacturing regulations. Liquidity We view Schiff's liquidity as "adequate" and we expect the company's sources to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months. Based on our forecast for 2012, and in accordance with key quantitative measures (see "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers," Sept. 28, 2011), relevant aspects of Schiff's liquidity include the following observations and assumptions: -- We expect coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months. -- We expect sources would exceed uses even with a 20% drop in EBITDA. -- The $150 million term loan B and $50 million revolving credit agreement are subject to two financial covenants, commencing Aug. 31, 2012: a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.5x and a maximum total leverage ratio of 4.25x (subject to step-downs). We expect cushion will remain in excess of 15% over the next year. -- There are no near-term maturities. -- Capital spending is modest at approximately $5 million annually. -- In fiscal 2013 the company will, in our view, become active in bolt-on acquisitions, potentially financed through cash and debt. -- Dividend activity, in our view, will continue at a somewhat moderate pace. Pro forma cash is modest. In addition to its revolver availability, Schiff's liquidity sources include cash flow generation, which we estimate will range between $20 million and $30 million in fiscal 2013. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Schiff Nutrition Group Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect following the publication of this report. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect Schiff's operating performance and key credit measures to be relatively steady despite the integration of the Airborne acquisition over the next year. We estimate leverage will decline to the low-3x area by the end of fiscal 2013. We could consider a downgrade if credit metrics weaken such that leverage rises to 4.0x area, potentially due to operating difficulties with the integration of Airborne, or if the company were to engage in a more aggressive financial policy, such as large shareholder dividends. For leverage to rise to 4.0x EBITDA would need to decline by 20% (excluding potential synergies from the Airborne acquisition) or debt would need to increase by about $40 million. While unlikely over the next 12 months, we could consider an upgrade if the company were to strengthen its business profile, potentially through diversification, while sustaining good operating performance; and if it were to sustain an adjusted leverage ratio below 3x. At current debt levels, we estimate an increase in EBITDA of about 10% or more would allow the company to sustain leverage below 3x assuming debt remains constant. Ratings List New Ratings Schiff Nutrition Group Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Senior secured $50 mil. revolver due 2017 B Recovery rating 3 $150 mil. term loan due 2019 B Recovery rating 3