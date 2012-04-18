TEXT-S&P comments on Gannett Co Inc

April 18 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Gannett Co. Inc. (BB/Stable) are unaffected by the company’s announcement of weaker first quarter operating performance. Revenues declined 2.6% year over year in the seasonally weak quarter ended March 25, 2012. EBITDA fell 19.8%, reflecting an 8.4% decline in newspaper advertising revenues and higher investment spending, which more than offset 6.8% and 7.5% increases in much smaller digital and broadcasting revenues. Publishing ad revenue, which represents 45% of total revenues, declined 7.4% in 2011 after having dropped 6.1% in 2010. Our base-case scenario suggests that revenue could decline at a low-single-digit rate in 2012 and EBITDA could drop at a high-single-digit or low-double-digit pace, with continued declines in newspaper operations more than offsetting both broadcasting segment benefits of election advertising and digital revenue growth. Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and underfunded pension obligations) has remained stable, at around 2.5x over the past year. We continue to expect that debt leverage could rise to roughly 2.75x in 2012 as weaker operating performance more than offsets debt reduction. We expect a high-double-digit rate decline in EBITDA in 2013 due to lower EBITDA in the broadcasting and newspaper groups, a drop in consolidated discretionary cash flow, and an increase in leverage to the low-3x area, barring further debt repayment. We expect that the company’s dividend and share repurchase program, which Gannett increased earlier this year, will be funded with slightly more than 50% of free operating cash flow. This reduces the amount of cash flow that otherwise would have been available to continue reducing debt to offset likely pressures on operating performance. We also expect that management will maintain appropriate financial policies and accelerate debt reduction should operating performance significantly weaken again in 2013.