FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises American Residential Services to stable
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises American Residential Services to stable

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We believe U.S.-based American Residential Services' (ARS') credit 	
metrics will improve in 2012 following the weak operating performance in 2011 	
that was due largely to unfavorable weather patterns.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and revising the 	
outlook to stable from negative.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for modest EBITDA growth 	
and leverage to decline to the low- to mid-6x area for fiscal 2012. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating on Memphis-based American Residential Services LLC, 	
and revised the outlook to stable from negative.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our issue-level rating on the company's $165 	
million senior secured second-lien notes due 2015 at 'B'. The recovery rating 	
is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for 	
noteholders in the event of a payment default. 	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision to stable from negative reflects our view that the 	
company should be able to modestly increase profitability (in part due to full 	
year contribution from recent acquisitions) and improve credit measures. We 	
expect leverage to decline to the low- to mid-6x area over the next year from 	
roughly 6.6x currently, and EBITDA coverage of interest in the high-1x area at 	
year-end compared with 1.6x in 2011.	
	
Our ratings on American Residential Services LLC reflect our view that the 	
company's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged," including a 	
very aggressive financial policy that overshadows the company's generally 	
consistent operating performance. Although we believe the company has the 	
capacity to reduce leverage over time, we see the potential for another 	
significant debt-financed shareholder distribution or other leveraging event 	
in the future based on majority ownership by a financial sponsor, which we 	
believe may influence financial governance toward shareholder-friendly 	
decision-making.  	
	
We characterize ARS' business risk profile as "weak" due to its narrow product 	
focus, seasonality, and vulnerability to economic cycles and weather 	
conditions. We believe the company should continue to benefit from its good 	
positions in the competitive, highly fragmented, heating, venting, air 	
conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing markets.  	
	
The company's credit metrics weakened over the past year as a result of higher 	
debt levels and lower EBITDA for fiscal 2011. As of fiscal year-end 2011, the 	
company's leverage continues to be high. Pro forma for its 2011 acquisitions, 	
debt-to-EBITDA as of Dec. 31, 2011, was about 6.6x, up from about 4.7x one 	
year ago. Debt levels increased because of acquisitions and an additional 	
debt-financed equity-holder distribution in May 2011 ($50 million). This 	
follows the company's roughly $15 million equity-holder distribution in 2010, 	
which also resulted in higher debt levels. We believe the company's financial 	
policy is highly dependent on continued EBITDA growth and provides inadequate 	
downside protection if EBITDA growth decelerates or declines. (Note: ARS is a 	
privately held corporation and does not publicly disclose its financial 	
statements).	
	
For the next year, we expect modest improvement in the company's credit 	
metrics, with leverage declining to the low- to mid-6x area. As such, we 	
believe credit measures will remain in line with indicative ratios for a 	
financial risk profile that we characterize to be highly leveraged. These 	
credit measures include leverage of over 5x debt-to-EBITDA and a ratio of 	
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of less than 12%. Our forecast for 	
2012 incorporates the following assumptions:	
	
     -- Sales growth in the mid-single-digit area, reflecting full year 	
contribution for recently acquired business and normalization of HVAC sales 	
following exceptionally mild summer weather in 2011.	
     -- EBITDA restored to 2010 levels, reflecting operating leverage from 	
higher sales levels and more normal weather patterns. 	
     -- Capital expenditures of about $5 million, roughly in line with 	
historically low levels.	
     -- Debt levels remain relatively stable, and the company does not pursue 	
any debt-financed distributions.	
	
ARS has a stable but distant No. 2 market position in its two primary business 	
segments--HVAC and plumbing. The benefit of a No. 2 market position is 	
mitigated because these markets are extremely fragmented. Lennox 	
International's Service Experts subsidiary is the largest HVAC competitor, 	
with less than 3% market share. Chemed Corp.'s Roto-Rooter subsidiary is the 	
largest plumbing competitor, with about 1.5% market share. Local-level 	
competition is intense and barriers to entry are low. To effectively compete, 	
ARS' operations are largely decentralized, which also limits the benefit of a 	
No. 2 market position. 	
	
The advantage for ARS as a national provider is its geographic diversity. This 	
mainly applies to its HVAC operations, which represents about two-thirds of 	
its business. ARS' branch locations are concentrated across the southeastern 	
and southwestern U.S. Therefore, hot summer weather benefits ARS more than 	
mild summer weather. Geographic diversity reduces the probability that a 	
significant portion of ARS' branch locations will each experience 	
cooler-than-usual summer weather in the same year.	
	
ARS has some exposure to weak economic conditions, reduced consumer spending, 	
and tight credit conditions. Still, ARS' services are less discretionary than 	
other residential services. Homeowners may delay repair or replacement over 	
the near term but cannot delay indefinitely because HVAC and plumbing is 	
essential to the home. Also, a meaningful portion of ARS' business is for 	
emergency repair or replacement.	
	
Liquidity	
ARS has "adequate" liquidity, with cash sources expected to exceed cash uses 	
for the next 12 months. Cash sources include surplus cash, funds from 	
operations, and availability under the revolving credit facility. As of Dec. 	
31, 2011, cash sources for ARS included roughly $24 million of availability 	
under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of about $4 million. 	
Cash uses include capital expenditures, working capital, debt amortization, 	
and potential acquisitions. We expect the company's free operating cash flow 	
to remain positive for the next year. The company does not have any material 	
debt maturities until 2014 when its revolving credit facility expires.	
	
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following 	
expectations, assumptions, and factors:	
	
     -- We forecast cash sources to exceed cash uses by 1.2x over the next 12 	
months;	
     -- We forecast net sources to remain positive over the next 12 months 	
even if EBITDA declines by 15%;	
     -- We forecast covenant cushion to remain above 15%, particularly 	
following the March 2012 amendment to provide additional cushion; and	
     -- We expect continued prudent financial management.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue-level rating on ARS' $165 million senior secured second-lien notes 	
due 2015 is 'B', with a '4' recovery rating. The '4' recovery rating indicates 	
our expectation for noteholders to receive average (30% to 50%) recovery in 	
the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see 	
the recovery report on ARS to be published on RatingsDirect following this 	
article. 	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We believe the company's credit metrics will strengthen 	
modestly in 2012, largely as a result of EBITDA growth, particularly with 	
normalized weather patterns. However, we could lower our ratings if the 	
company pursues additional debt-financed dividend activity or operating 	
performance is weaker than we anticipate, possibly due to an unseasonably cool 	
summer in its major markets, resulting in leverage exceeding 7x. With stable 	
debt levels, we estimate pro forma EBITDA would have to decline about 6%-7% 	
for this to occur. Though unlikely in the next one to two years, we could 	
raise the ratings if EBITDA growth continues and if ARS' financial policy 	
remains less aggressive, allowing us to believe leverage can be sustained 	
below 5x. EBITDA would need to rise over 35% from current levels for this to 	
occur.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                               To               From	
American Residential Services LLC 	
 Corporate credit rating       B/Stable/--      B/Negative/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
American Residential Services LLC 	
ARS Finance Inc.	
 Senior secured                B	
   Recovery rating             4	
	
ARS Intermediate Holdings LLC	
 Senior secured                CCC+	
  Recovery rating              6	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.