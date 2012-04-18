TEXT-Fitch: regional variation in new home price trends persists

April 18 - The multiyear downturn in the U.S. housing market has driven notable and sustained changes in new home buyer behavior, and regional differences in the pricing mix remain clear in recent data. Fitch Ratings notes that average new home prices in the West (particularly California) have undergone a radical structural shift over the last five years, diverging somewhat from other parts of the country. While all regions have reported a major shift in new home sales toward lower price points during the downturn, particularly as credit standards have tightened and household incomes have stagnated, the shift to lower priced and typically smaller homes has been especially clear in the West. Census data indicate that new single-family homes priced under $200,000 now account for 22.9% of the total in the West, compared with 12.2% in 2007. Over the same period, the share of new sales driven by homes priced above $500,000 shrank from 22.7% to just 8.6% of all new sales in the region. Superior affordability, reflected not only in low prices, but also in historically low mortgage rates for creditworthy buyers, clearly lies at the heart of the relative strength at the bottom end of the new home market. As some regional markets show tentative signs of improvement, this could spur increased activity in the trade-up segment as these customers look to step up to homes at higher price points. While we continue to see the U.S. housing recovery proceeding at an irregular and anemic pace this year, some recent data suggest that buyers nationwide are starting to apply for larger mortgages, probably for trade-up houses. The West may be the first region to show material improvements in pricing. Average new home prices fell year over year in the Northeast, Midwest, and South during the fourth quarter of 2011, but rose by 0.5% in the West. Among Fitch-rated homebuilders, Toll Brothers and Standard Pacific appear best positioned to benefit from any early recovery in demand for trade-up housing. For additional detail on the state of the U.S. housing market and the credit profiles of U.S. homebuilders, see Fitch's latest quarterly special report "U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line - Spring 2012," dated April 13, 2012, at www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line -- Spring 2012