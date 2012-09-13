TEXT-S&P assigns Westgate Resorts' 2012 notes prelim rtgs

Sept. 13 - OVERVIEW

-- Westgate Resorts 2012-2 LLC’s issuance is an ABS securitization backed by deeded vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, and C notes.

The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available excess spread; and our view of Westgate Resorts Ltd.'s servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market.

