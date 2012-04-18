FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P may raise WideOpenWest 'B-' rating
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may raise WideOpenWest 'B-' rating

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. cable service provider WideOpenWest (WOW) has announced a 	
definitive agreement to acquire Knology Inc. in a transaction valued at about 	
$1.5 billion.	
     -- The company expects the deal to close in the second half of 2012.	
     -- We are placing our 'B-' corporate credit rating and all other ratings 	
on WOW on CreditWatch Positive.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Englewood, Colo.-based cable service provider WideOpenWest Finance LLC
 (WOW), including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch
with positive implications following its announcement of a definitive agreement
to acquire West Point, Ga.-based cable service provider Knology Inc. 
(B+/Stable/--) for about $1.5 billion. The acquisition is subject to approval by
regulators and Knology shareholders and the company expects it to close in the
second half of 2012.  	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we may raise the 	
ratings on WOW given the increased scale of the combined company and greater 	
geographic diversity. These factors could support an improved business risk 	
profile assessment, which we currently view as "weak" for each company 	
individually. The weak business risk profiles also reflect maturing industry 	
conditions and aggressive competition from better capitalized incumbent cable 	
and telephone companies.	
	
We view the proposed transaction as complementary given the two companies' 	
positions as cable overbuilders (competitors to the incumbent cable provider) 	
in most of their markets, where they have relied on localized marketing 	
strategies and superior customer service to capture market share from the 	
incumbents. The acquisition would increase WOW's basic video subscriber base 	
by around 60% to about 692,000 customers, making it the eighth-largest cable 	
provider in the U.S. Video penetration for the combined company is about 25%, 	
which is typical of an overbuilder and we do not expect any material growth 	
from video customers over the next few years except from market expansion 	
activity. 	
	
The transaction improves WOW's geographic diversity given that Knology has 	
operations primarily in the Southeast and Midwest U.S., whereas WOW's 	
footprint is predominantly in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. Knology 	
operates in lower density service areas, where competition from the incumbent 	
cable operators is not as aggressive. Moreover, AT&T and Verizon have deployed 	
their respective U-Verse and FiOS video services in only a few of Knology's 	
markets. Knology also has a large presence in the commercial segment, which 	
accounts for about 20% of its revenue, and has good capabilities to offer 	
business customers Internet protocol (IP)-based products and services.   	
	
Excluding potential operating synergies, we estimate that pro forma operating 	
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will be under 7.0x, compared with about 6.6x for 	
WOW on a stand-alone basis as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, we note that leverage 	
at transaction close will depend on the amount of equity contributed by WOW's 	
financial sponsor owners. We also believe that WOW will have reasonable 	
prospects to improve credit measures in the near term from EBITDA growth, but 	
we expect financial policies to remain aggressive.	
	
CreditWatch	
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will consider the operating outlook 	
for the combined company and its business strategy, and whether the scale and 	
diversity benefits warrant a revised business risk profile assessment. Another 	
key rating consideration will be WOW's financial policy, especially given its 	
history of shareholder-friendly actions. We expect the CreditWatch to be 	
resolved with an affirmation of the current rating or an upgrade of no more 	
than one notch. We also will reassess recovery prospects based on the new 	
capital structure of the combined entity.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To WeakestJan. 12, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating 	
Stability, Jan., 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To 	
Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To 	
Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012	
     -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 	
27, 2011	
     -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 	
26, 	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
WideOpenWest Finance LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Watch Pos/--    B-/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured	
  2nd-lien term loan                    CCC/Watch Pos      CCC	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6	
  1st-lien revolver & term loan         B-/Watch Pos       B-	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.