#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on Knology Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on West Point, Ga.-based cable service provider Knology Inc. are unaffected by the company’s recently announced definitive agreement to be acquired by WideOpenWest Finance LLC (WOW; B-/CW Pos/--). (For more information, see the research update on WOW, published earlier today on RatingsDirect.)

Under the terms of the agreement, WOW will acquire all outstanding shares of Knology for approximately $1.5 billion in cash, including the repayment of debt. If the transaction closes as planned, we expect all of Knology’s existing debt (consisting of a $195 million term loan A, $545 million term loan B, and a $50 million revolving credit facility) to be repaid, and we would withdraw the corporate credit rating and all issue-level ratings at that time. The companies expect the transaction to close after approval by Knology’s stockholders and satisfaction of customer closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

