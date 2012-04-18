FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Residential Capital LLC issuer default rtg

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of Residential Capital LLC (ResCap) to 'C' from 'CCC'. In
addition, Fitch has placed the 'BB-' long-term IDR and senior unsecured debt
rating of Ally Financial Inc. (Ally) and its subsidiaries on Rating Watch
Negative. (See complete list of ratings affected by this action at the end of
this release.)	
	
Today's downgrade of ResCap's IDR follows its decision to not make a scheduled 	
interest payment on $473 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2013. Although	
ResCap has a 30 day grace period under the note's indenture, Fitch believes that	
missing the scheduled interest payment has increased the risk of default. 	
	
In addition to the missed interest payment, ResCap continues to face upcoming 	
principal debt maturities including $338 million of senior debt notes due 	
between May and June 2012, and $1 billion under Ally's secured credit facility 	
due on May 14, 2012. Absent support from Ally, Fitch believes that ResCap is not	
likely to be able to meet these scheduled debt maturities, which could result in	
a potential bankruptcy or debt restructuring. 	
	
Fitch has placed Ally's 'BB-' long-term IDR and senior unsecured debt ratings on	
Rating Watch Negative because of the potential negative implications for Ally if	
its subsidiary, ResCap, is placed into bankruptcy. Fitch believes that Ally may 	
be more vulnerable to limitations in its access to unsecured funding given its 	
own 2012 debt maturities. While over the long-term Ally creditors could 	
ultimately benefit from an orderly ResCap resolution, near-term complications 	
that could arise from a potential ResCap bankruptcy proceeding, including 	
litigation risk or legal challenges, elevate the risk of a potential Ally 	
downgrade. 	
	
In the coming weeks, Fitch will monitor ResCap's ability and willingness to meet	
its financial obligations and the implications on its parent, Ally. In the event	
ResCap defaults on its obligations or restructures its debt, Fitch would 	
downgrade ResCap's rating to 'D' or 'RD' depending on the specifics of 	
bankruptcy or restructuring. If Ally faces challenges refinancing its own debt 	
obligations or has reduced access to the unsecured debt markets as a result of 	
potential complications arising from a ResCap resolution, Fitch could consider 	
lowering Ally's ratings. 	
	
Established in 1919, Ally operates one of the world's largest automotive finance	
companies in the U.S., Canada and 15 other countries. With approximately $184 	
billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2011, Ally operates as a bank holding company. 	
ResCap is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ally. Through its originations 	
and servicing business, ResCap originates, purchases, and services residential 	
mortgage loans. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ResCap had a total servicing book of $382 	
billion, making it the fifth largest servicer in the U.S. 	
	
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on ResCap:	
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC';	
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'C';	
--Senior unsecured affirmed at 'C/RR6';	
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'C'.	
	
The ratings on Ally's subsidiaries principally reflect the irrevocable and 	
unconditional guarantee from Ally Financial. Fitch places the following ratings 	
of Ally on Rating Watch Negative:	
	
Ally Financial Inc.	
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';	
--Senior unsecured 'BB-'; 	
--Viability rating 'bb-';	
--Perpetual preferred securities, series A 'CCC'.	
	
GMAC Capital Trust I	
--Trust preferred securities, series 2 'B-'.	
	
GMAC International Finance B.V. 	
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';	
--Senior unsecured 'BB-'. 	
	
GMAC Bank GmbH	
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';	
--Senior unsecured 'BB-'. 	
	
Ally Credit Canada Limited	
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';	
--Senior unsecured 'BB-'. 	
	
GMAC Financial Services NZ Limited	
--Long-term IDR 'BB-'.	
	
GMAC Australia LLC	
--Long-term IDR 'BB-'.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings of Ally:	
	
Ally Financial Inc.	
--Short-term IDR at 'B'	
--Short-term debt at 'B';	
--Support at '5';	
--Support Floor at 'NF',	
--Long-term FDIC guaranteed debt at 'AAA';	
	
GMAC International Finance B.V. 	
--Short-term IDR at 'B';	
--Short-term debt at 'B'.	
	
GMAC Bank GmbH	
--Short-term IDR at 'B';	
--Short-term debt at 'B'.	
	
Ally Credit Canada Limited	
--Short-term IDR at 'B';	
--Short-term debt at 'B'.	
	
GMAC Financial Services NZ Limited	
--Short-term IDR at 'B';	
--Short-term debt at 'B'.	
	
GMAC Australia LLC	
--Short-term IDR at 'B';	
--Short-term debt at 'B'.	
	
GMAC (U.K.) plc 	
--Short-term IDR at 'B';	
--Short-term debt at 'B'.

