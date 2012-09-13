TEXT-S&P may raise Cannery Casino 'B-' rating

Overview -- U.S. gaming operator Cannery Casino Resorts (Cannery) plans to issue $565 million in credit facilities to refinance its existing debt. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level and preliminary '1' recovery ratings to the proposed first-lien senior secured credit facilities and our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level and preliminary '6' recovery ratings to the proposed second-lien senior secured credit facilities. -- We are also placing our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise our corporate credit rating on Cannery to 'B' upon the close of the proposed transaction, as we believe the proposed refinancing improves the company's financial risk profile to the extent a higher rating is warranted. Rating Action On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based Cannery Casino Resorts LLC (Cannery) on CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level rating to Cannery's proposed $390 million first-lien credit facilities. We also assigned this debt our preliminary recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The proposed facility consists of a $40 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $350 million senior secured term loan due 2018. In addition, we assigned our preliminary 'CCC+' rating to Cannery's proposed $175 million second-lien senior secured term loan due 2019, and we assigned this debt our preliminary recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Cannery expects to use proceeds from the issuance to refinance its existing credit facilities and repay $62.8 million of its preferred stock. In conjunction with the transaction, $38.0 million of the preferred stock will also be converted to common equity, such that only $24.2 million of the preferred will be outstanding pro forma for the transaction. Our preliminary ratings are subject to our review of final documentation. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise our corporate credit rating on Cannery to 'B' from 'B-' after the transaction closes. The upgrade would reflect the elimination of near-term covenant and refinancing concerns, as well as the reduction of a large portion of Cannery's preferred stock (which we view as debt). Although Cannery will have lower cash interest coverage as a result of the transaction (moving from the mid-2x to the high-1x area), over the longer term, we believe this transaction provides a more manageable capital structure as it eliminates a large portion of the preferred stock (the preferred accrues at 20% rate). Although Cannery has improved its financial profile we still view the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria, given the company's high debt balances and our projection that debt to EBITDA will remain above 6.5x through 2013. We expect EBITDA will be relatively flat in 2012, driven by modest growth at the Meadows Casino in Pennsylvania and flat growth at Cannery's Las Vegas locals properties. We expect EBITDA at the Meadows (almost two-thirds of Cannery's EBITDA during the 12 months ended June 2012) will increase in the mid-single digits, driven by modest growth in gaming revenues and a reduction in the table game tax rate to 14% from 16% (effective September 2012), which should drive some modest margin improvement. We do not expect the recent opening of Horseshoe Casino Cleveland (about 150 miles away) to have more than a marginal impact on Meadows' operating performance, as we believe the Meadows attracts the majority of its customers within a 50-mile radius. Similarly, over the intermediate term, we do not believe potential casinos in Youngstown, Ohio (about 100 miles away) and at Nemacolin Woodlands (about 60 miles away and expected to open in the third quarter of 2013) will have a meaningful impact on the Meadows revenue given their expected scope and distance from the Meadows. We believe that some gradually improving economic indicators in Las Vegas, such as convention attendance, visitor volume, and room rates on the Las Vegas Strip, will spur modest improvement in the Las Vegas locals market over the next few years. However, we expect improvement in the locals market to somewhat lag improvement on the Las Vegas Strip. We do not anticipate a return to meaningful growth or to previously generated levels of revenue and EBITDA in the locals market over at least the next few years. In 2012, we expect declines across Cannery's Las Vegas locals properties, largely the result of the loss of EBITDA from the Rampart Casino following the end of its lease earlier this year. We believe, however, that improvement in performance at the company's other properties in 2012, and incremental EBITDA from Cannery's consulting contract with a Native American tribe, will largely offset the loss of cash flow from Rampart and result in modest growth in consolidated EBITDA. For 2013, our preliminary expectation for Cannery's consolidated operations is for flat to low-single-digit growth in revenue and EBITDA. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor Cannery's progress toward completing its proposed refinancing transaction. After the transaction closes and we have reviewed the executed documentation, we expect to raise our corporate credit rating to 'B'. If Cannery does not successfully close its transaction, we likely would affirm our 'B-' rating and remove it from CreditWatch. However, failure to close the proposed transaction would likely bring into question Cannery's ability to meet its upcoming maturities and result in a negative rating outlook. Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Cannery Casino Resorts LLC Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Pos/-- B-/Stable/-- New Ratings Cannery Casino Resorts LLC Senior Secured $175 mil. 2nd-lien term loan due 2019 CCC+(prelim) Recovery Rating 6(prelim) $40 mil. revolving cred fac due 2017 BB-(prelim) Recovery Rating 1(prelim) $350 mil. term loan due 2018 BB-(prelim) Recovery Rating 1(prelim) Ratings Affirmed Cannery Casino Resorts LLC Senior Secured 1st-lien B Recovery Rating 2 Senior Secured 2nd-lien CCC Recovery Rating 6