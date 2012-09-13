TEXT-S&P raises The Coca-Cola Co ratings

Overview -- The Coca-Cola Co. continues to maintain a very strong financial profile. -- We are raising our ratings on The Coca-Cola Co., including the long-term/short-term corporate credit ratings to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'A+/A-1'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that its existing financial profile will be maintained, including credit measures at or near indicative ratios for a modest financial risk profile. Rating Action On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on Atlanta, Ga.-based The Coca-Cola Co. (Coke), including its long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings to 'AA-' from 'A+', as well as its short-term corporate credit and commercial paper ratings to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects Coke's continued strong global operating performance and financial profile amid weak global economic conditions and following its sizable acquisition of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc.'s (CCE's) North American bottling operations in 2010. We expect Coke will continue to maintain a very solid financial profile, including a strong liquidity position. The ratings on Coke reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "excellent" and financial risk profile as "modest." Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include its very strong position as the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, anchored by well-known brands, as well as its geographic diversification, which we believe will continue to translate into very strong profitability and cash flow. Our modest financial risk profile incorporates our belief that Coke's financial policies are conservative and liquidity is strong. Coke's key credit measures are near the indicative ratio ranges for a modest financial risk profile, which includes total debt to EBITDA in the range of 1.5x-2.0x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 45%-60%. The rating also incorporates a degree of implied support from Coke to some of its bottlers. Strong brand awareness continues to contribute to Coke's roughly 42% leading share in the mature U.S. carbonated soft drink (CSD) market, an estimated worldwide CSD market share of about 53%, and the No. 1 share position in the U.S. nonalcoholic liquid refreshment beverage category (according to Beverage Digest). The company's excellent business profile is supported by 15 billion-dollar brands, including the Coca-Cola brand, the world's most valuable global brand according to Interbrand. Coke also benefits from its strong geographical diversification, with beverage products bearing its trademarks sold in more than 200 countries. Net sales generated outside of the U.S. were about 60% in 2011, down from about 74% in 2009, preceding its 2010 acquisition of CCE's North American bottling operations. Our opinion of Coke's modest financial risk profile incorporates a degree of implied support from Coke to some of its bottlers, including Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd., Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. fka International CCE Inc., Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V., and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. Our ratings on Coke also reflect our belief that following the 2010 acquisition of CCE's North American bottling operations, Coke has and will continue to benefit from manufacturing and distribution efficiencies primarily in the U.S., which has experienced changes in consumer tastes to noncarbonated beverages and an evolving retail environment. Coke's net revenues during the 2012 first half increased 4% as compared to the comparable period in 2011. Higher volume, favorable price, product and geographic mix, and structural changes drove the increase, and were only partially offset by negative foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Volume increased in all of the company's operating segments except Europe, where a combination of very unseasonable weather and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty across the region had an impact on volume. Weakness in France, Italy, and Great Britain more than offset growth in Germany and Spain. Adjusted EBITDA margin remained very high, at about 31%, but was somewhat pressured by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, some channel and package mix shift, as well as the inclusion of acquired lower margin bottling operations in the U.S. in December 2011 and in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Guatemala in 2012. Coke's credit measures (including our standard adjustments, the addition of $1.5 billion of debt representing potential bottler support and related interest, and offset by a portion of Coke's sizable surplus cash balances) have remained strong on a reported basis following the 2010 CCE bottler acquisition. We estimate for the 12 months ended June 29, 2012, Coke's total debt to EBITDA ratio was about 2x and its FFO to total debt ratio was about 45% (adjusting for the company's voluntary pension contribution). More importantly, we expect both ratios will remain near current levels, even though we believe weak global macroeconomic conditions will continue to somewhat pressure future nonalcoholic beverage demand and pricing, and that foreign currency exchange rates will continue to unfavorably affect the company's financial performance. We also expect Coke will manage its future acquisition and share repurchase activities, if necessary, in a manner that will preserve its modest financial profile. Year to date through June 29, 2012, Coke repurchased a net $1.6 billion of shares and expects net repurchases to be in the $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion range in 2012. In 2012 our base-case forecast assumptions include: -- A low-single-digit revenue increase driven primarily by international growth; -- Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and the inclusion of lower-margin owned bottling operations will continue somewhat pressuring adjusted EBITDA margin; -- About 25% tax rate; and -- Capital expenditures will be about $3.1 billion. In addition, we expect short-term debt balances will grow in tandem with cash, short-term investments, and marketable securities absent tax reform in the U.S. in the near-to-intermediate term. We have not incorporated divestitures of bottling operations into our forecast. Liquidity We believe Coke's liquidity will remain "strong" for the next 18 to 24 months. This is based on the following assumptions: -- Coke's sizeable and growing cash balances, about $9.3 billion of total cash and cash equivalents, in addition to approximately $7.6 billion in short-term investments and marketable securities as of June 29, 2012; -- Our belief that the company's relatively stable cash flow characteristics will continue, whereas Coke has generated average annual discretionary cash flow (after dividends and capital expenditures) of about $2.6 billion during the past three years; -- Access to about $6.4 billion in committed lines of credit for general corporate purposes and commercial paper (CP) backup--Coke's significant surplus cash balances are also available to support its sizable CP borrowings; -- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses by 1.5x or more; -- Even if EBITDA declines by 30%, we expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses; -- With its ample cash balance and access to the commercial paper market, Coke could absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events; and -- We believe Coke has well-established and solid banking relationships and a generally high standing in the credit markets. As a result, we believe near-term debt maturities of about $1.5 billion will be manageable. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Coke will maintain a conservative financial policy, continue to generate significant free cash flow, and maintain credit measures that are at or near current levels. Specifically, we anticipate that total debt to EBITDA will be 2x or below and FFO to total debt will be above 40%. We expect that Coke's modest financial risk profile will continue to be supported by its strong liquidity. Although not expected in the near-term, we could consider a lower rating if FFO to total debt were to drop and be sustained significantly below 40%. We estimate this could occur if Coke were to make very large debt-financed acquisitions. Sales or margin erosion could also impair the company's financial measures, but we view this as a remote scenario given the company's consistently high profitability. We could consider an upward rating action if Coke was able to sustain credit measures closer to the stronger end of the range of indicative ratios for a modest financial risk profile. We do not view this as a possibility in the next few years because we believe the company's financial measures will likely improve only gradually from current levels, given weak global macroeconomic conditions. Ratings List Upgraded To From The Coca-Cola Co. Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ A+/Positive/A-1 Senior Unsecured AA- A+ Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Stable/-- A+/Positive/-- Senior Unsecured AA- A+ Atlantic Industries Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1