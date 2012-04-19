FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Leverage Finance Europe Capital II
April 19, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Leverage Finance Europe Capital II

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
    OVERVIEW	
	
    -- The transaction has experienced an increase in its aggregate 	
collateral balance and credit enhancement, as well as an increase in the 	
portfolio's weighted-average spread. 	
    -- We have therefore raised our ratings on all classes of notes in 	
Leveraged Finance Europe Capital II.	
    -- Leveraged Finance Europe Capital II is a cash flow CLO transaction 	
that closed in September 2003. The transaction's reinvestment period ended in 	
March 2012.	
 	
April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on
all classes of notes in Leveraged Finance Europe Capital II B.V. (see list
below).	
	
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the 	
transaction using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Feb. 	
24, 2012. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction 	
and reviewed the transaction under our applicable corporate collateralized 	
debt obligation (CDO) and counterparty criteria (see "Related Criteria And 	
Research").	
	
The trustee report shows that the class III and IV par value tests are 	
currently not passing. It also shows, however, that the reported 	
weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased to 3.4% 	
from 3.1% since our last transaction update (see "Transaction Update: 	
Leveraged Finance Europe Capital II B.V.," published on Dec. 8, 2010), and 	
that the aggregate collateral balance increased to EUR176 million from EUR166 	
million. This, together with the partial redemption of the class I-A and I-B 	
notes, has resulted in higher credit enhancement available to all classes of 	
notes.	
	
In our analysis, we note that the portfolio's weighted-average maturity has 	
reduced by approximately 0.2 years. This has resulted in a reduction in 	
scenario default rates across all rating levels calculated by our CDO 	
Evaluator model, compared with our previous transaction review.	
	
However, at the same time, our analysis shows that the percentage of assets 	
that we consider as defaulted (i.e., debt obligations of obligors rated 'CC', 	
'SD' [selective default], or 'D') has increased since our previous review. 	
Defaulted assets currently amount to EUR4.5 million (or 2.5% of the total 	
portfolio amount). This compares with EUR3.0 million of defaulted assets when we	
last took rating action. In line with our corporate CDO criteria, we have 	
included these assets in our cash flow analysis at the lower of their reported 	
market value and our recovery assumptions.	
	
We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis 	
to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class at each rating 	
level. In our analysis, we used the EUR171.3 million portfolio balance that we 	
consider to be performing (i.e., of assets rated 'CCC-' or above), the 	
reported weighted-average spread of 3.4%, and the weighted-average recovery 	
rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow 	
stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for 	
each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with 	
different interest rate scenarios.	
	
Based on the above analysis, we now consider that the credit enhancement 	
available to all classes of notes is commensurate with higher ratings than 	
previously assigned, and we have raised our ratings accordingly.	
	
Approximately 3.6% of the assets in the transaction's portfolio are 	
non-euro-denominated. To mitigate the risk of foreign-exchange-related losses, 	
the issuer has entered into swap agreements for 2.9% of the assets, and the 	
remaining portion of non-euro assets is currently unhedged. 	
	
Under our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty And Supporting Obligations 	
Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010), our analysis of the 	
swap counterparties and the associated documentation indicates that they 	
cannot support a rating higher than 'AA- (sf)'. To assess the potential impact 	
on our ratings, we have assumed that the transaction does not benefit from the 	
swaps and that all the non-euro assets are exposed to foreign-exchange-related 	
losses. 	
	
We concluded that, in this scenario, the class I-A and class I-B notes would 	
still be able to achieve ratings higher than those currently assigned. Thus, 	
we have raised our ratings on these classes of notes. Under our 2010 	
counterparty criteria, the ratings on the other classes of notes are supported 	
by the ratings on the swap counterparties, and except for the stress applied 	
to the unhedged assets, we have not applied any further 	
foreign-exchange-related losses to these notes.	
	
Leveraged Finance Europe Capital II is a cash flow collateralized loan 	
obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to speculative-grade 	
corporate firms. The transaction closed in September 2003 and is managed by 	
BNP Paribas.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available here.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European CLO Performance Index Shows Continued Rise In Percentage Of 	
Defaulted Assets For December 2011, March 28, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Transaction Update: Leveraged Finance Europe Capital II B.V., Dec. 8, 	
2010	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009	
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, 	
Aug. 25, 2004	
 	
RATING LIST	
	
Class                    Rating	
                To                    From	
	
Leveraged Finance Europe Capital II B.V.	
EUR187.2 Million Fixed- And Floating-Rate Secured Notes	
	
Ratings Raised	
	
I-A             AA+ (sf)              AA (sf)	
I-B             AA+ (sf)              AA (sf)	
II              BBB+ (sf)             BB+ (sf)	
III             B+ (sf)               CCC+ (sf)	
IV              B- (sf)               CCC- (sf)	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

