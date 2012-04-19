FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Banco de Credit del Peru notes
April 19, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 19 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate Banco de Credito del Peru's (BCP)
 upcoming 15-year U.S. dollar subordinated notes 'BBB- (exp)'. The 	
notes - for an amount to be determined - will be issued by BCP through its 	
Panamanian branch.	
	
Principal will mature in 15 years, and interest payments will be made 	
semi-annually until maturity. The notes will carry a fixed interest rate to be 	
set at time of issuance for the first 10 years and a LIBOR-based floating rate 	
starting on year 11 (2023). The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of 	
final documents conforming to information already received.	
	
BCP has a long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', and a 	
long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BBB'. The notes rank junior to BCP's senior 	
unsecured debt and will be structurally subordinated to the existing and future 	
obligations of BCP's subsidiaries - including trade payables - and to labor, tax	
and other obligations that are privileged by law. The notes will rank pari-passu	
with all of BCP's existing and future subordinated debt and will be senior to 	
BCP's existing and future junior subordinated debt.	
	
BCP will use the proceeds from the planned issue for general corporate purposes.	
Although its leverage will slightly increase in the short run, Fitch expects 	
that gradual debt replacement and continued growth and positive returns, will 	
allow the bank to sustain adequate capital levels.	
	
Fitch currently rates BCP as follows:	
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';	
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2';	
--Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB';	
--Short-term local currency IDR 'F2';	
--Viability rating 'bbb';	
--Support rating '3';	
--Support floor 'BB+';	
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';	
--Subordinated debt 'BBB-'	
--Junior subordinated debt 'B+'	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
BCP is Peru's largest bank with a dominating market share of about 36% of the 	
banking system's assets. It is the principal operating company within Credicorp,	
Peru's largest financial services company, which controls 97.6% of BCP; 	
Credicorp is widely held.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

