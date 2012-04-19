FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates iShares Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its
'BB-f' fund credit quality and 'S4' volatility ratings on the iShares Emerging
Markets Corporate Bond Fund.	
	
The iShares Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund is part of iShares Inc., a 	
registered investment company that consists of more than 50 investment series 	
or portfolios. The company was organized as a Maryland corporation on Aug. 31, 	
1994, and is authorized to have multiple series or portfolios. The company is 	
an open-end management investment company registered with the U.S. SEC under 	
the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The offering of the company's 	
shares is registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. 	
	
BlackRock Fund Advisors (BFA), the fund's investment adviser, is a subsidiary 	
of BlackRock Inc. (A+/Stable/A-1). As of Dec. 31, 2011, BlackRock Inc. and its 	
affiliates provided investment advisory services for assets estimated to 	
exceed $3.513 trillion. State Street Bank & Trust Co. is the administrator, 	
custodian, and transfer agent for the fund. BlackRock Investments LLC, a 	
subsidiary of BlackRock Inc., is the fund's distributor.  	
	
BFA uses a passive or indexing approach to achieve the fund's investment 	
objectives. The fund was launched this week. It seeks investment results that 	
correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and 	
expenses, of the corresponding underlying index. The underlying index for the 	
iShares Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund is the Morningstar Emerging 	
Markets Corporate Bond Index, which tracks the performance of the U.S. 	
dollar-denominated emerging market corporate bond market. 	
	
Our fund credit quality ratings, identified by the 'f' subscript, reflect the 	
level of protection the fund provides against losses from credit defaults. The 	
credit quality ratings scale ranges from 'AAAf' (extremely strong protection 	
against losses from credit defaults) to 'CCCf' (extremely vulnerable to losses 	
from credit defaults). The ratings from 'AAf' to 'CCCf' may be modified by the 	
addition of a plus (+) or minus (-) sign to show relative standing within the 	
major rating categories.	
	
Our fund volatility ratings, identified by the 'S' scale, are based on our 	
current opinion of a fixed-income fund's sensitivity to changing market 	
conditions, relative to a portfolio made up of government securities and 	
denominated in the base currency of the fund. The volatility ratings are based 	
on a scale from 'S1' (lowest sensitivity) to 'S6' (highest sensitivity). 	
Volatility ratings evaluate sensitivity to factors such as interest rate 	
movements, credit risk, and liquidity.	
	
We will monitor the fund monthly to ensure the consistency of the credit and 	
volatility profiles with the assigned ratings.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

