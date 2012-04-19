FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 5
basis points (bps) yesterday to 208 bps, and the speculative-grade composite
spread narrowed by 1 bp to 651 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads
widened by 5 bps each, to 140 bps, 180 bps, and 255 bps, respectively. The 'BB'
spread remained flat at 468 bps, 'B' tightened by 3 bps to 700 bps, and 'CCC'
tightened by 4 bps to 1,069 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions and industrials widened by 4 bps each, to 	
311 bps and 303 bps, respectively. Banks expanded by 2 bps to 324 bps, 	
utilities expanded by 5 bps to 212 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 3 	
bps to 337 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 199 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 	
average of 646 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 723 bps. We 	
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 	
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 	
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 	
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 	
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 	
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
	
	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

