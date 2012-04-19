FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch on Federated Investors, Prime Rate deal
#Funds News
April 19, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch on Federated Investors, Prime Rate deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 19 - Fitch Ratings says that the completion of the acquisition of
Prime Rate by Federated Investors, Inc. (Federated) supports the
'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to the Prime Rate Capital Management LLP (Prime Rate;
now Federated Prime Rate) Qualifying Money Market Funds.	
	
Federated announced that it had entered into a definitive purchase agreement to
acquire Prime Rate from the Matrix Group on 22 December 2011. The acquisition
was completed on 13 April 2012.	
	
The affected funds are:	
	
- Federated Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Federated Prime Rate Euro
Liquidity Fund (formerly the Prime Rate Euro Liquidity Fund)	
- Federated Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Federated Prime Rate Sterling
Liquidity Fund (formerly the Prime Rate Sterling Liquidity Fund)	
- Federated Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Federated Prime Rate US Dollar
Liquidity Fund (formerly the Prime Rate US Dollar Liquidity Fund)	
	
Fitch views Federated's profile as consistent with a 'AAAmmf' rating. Federated
is a publicly owned investment manager, established in 1955 and as of 31
December 2011 had USD370bn in assets under management. This includes USD193bn in
'AAA'-rated money market funds as of 29 February 2012. Federated has publicly
commented that it continues to seek opportunities to expand Federated's global
business in Europe and around the world.	
	
Fitch additionally maintains ratings on the following money market funds managed
by Federated or its affiliates:	
	
Federated Short-Term U.S. Prime Fund (Irish domiciled): 'AAAmmf'	
Federated Government Obligations Fund (US domiciled): 'AAAmmf'	
Federated Municipal Obligations Fund (US domiciled): 'Ammf'	
Federated Prime Cash Obligations Fund (US domiciled): 'AAAmmf'	
Federated Prime Obligations Fund (US domiciled): 'AAAmmf'	
Federated Tax-Free Obligations Fund (US domiciled): 'AAAmmf'	
	
Fitch expects operational risks related to the integration with Federated to be
low. Nonetheless, the agency will closely monitor progress during the transition
phase.	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

