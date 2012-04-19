TEXT-S&P cuts Bear Stearns Commercial Mtg Securities Trust 2007-PWR18

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- We lowered our rating on class K from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-PWR18, a U.S. CMBS transaction, to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)'. -- The downgrade reflects principal losses that class K experienced, as detailed in the April 13, 2012, trustee remittance report. April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)'on the class K commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-PWR18, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The downgrade reflects principal losses that class K incurred, as detailed in the April 13, 2012, trustee remittance report. We attribute the aggregate principal losses, which totaled $3.1 million, to one asset: the BGK Portfolio. The asset had an aggregate beginning scheduled principal balance of $6.1 million and was liquidated in April at a loss severity of 49.7%. Consequently, class K incurred a 2.2% loss of its $25.0 million beginning principal balance. According to the April 2012 trustee remittance report, the class L also experienced principal losses that reduced the class' outstanding balance to zero. We previously lowered our rating on class L to 'D (sf)'. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)