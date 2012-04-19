FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Bear Stearns Commercial Mtg Securities Trust 2007-PWR18
April 19, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Bear Stearns Commercial Mtg Securities Trust 2007-PWR18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
    OVERVIEW	
	
    -- We lowered our rating on class K from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage 	
Securities Trust 2007-PWR18, a U.S. CMBS transaction, to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- 	
(sf)'.	
    -- The downgrade reflects principal losses that class K experienced, as 	
detailed in the April 13, 2012, trustee remittance report. 	
 	
April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'D
(sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)'on the class K commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-PWR18,
a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction.	
	
The downgrade reflects principal losses that class K incurred, as detailed in 	
the April 13, 2012, trustee remittance report. We attribute the aggregate 	
principal losses, which totaled $3.1 million, to one asset: the BGK Portfolio. 	
The asset had an aggregate beginning scheduled principal balance of $6.1 	
million and was liquidated in April at a loss severity of 49.7%. Consequently, 	
class K incurred a 2.2% loss of its $25.0 million beginning principal balance. 	
According to the April 2012 trustee remittance report, the class L also 	
experienced principal losses that reduced the class' outstanding balance to 	
zero. We previously lowered our rating on class L to 'D (sf)'.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

