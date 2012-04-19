TEXT-S&P revises AEG Power Solutions BV outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- 3W Power S.A., the parent holding company of Netherlands-based AEG Power Solutions B.V.has terminated the agreement for the public takeover by Luxembourg-registered Andrem Power S.C.A. This followed the decision by the German Federal Supervisory Authority to prohibit the public tender offer by Andrem Power S.C.A. -- These developments occurred after 3W Power published the guidance for 2012, forecasting a reduction in revenues and profitability, compared with the target stated in the Agenda 2012 strategic project. -- We are therefore revising the outlook on AEG Power Solutions to stable from developing and affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that AEG Power Solutions' credit metrics will remain within the range commensurate with the 'B-' rating, despite weakening due to energy-related regulations and pricing pressure in the company's main markets in the next 12 months. Rating Action On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Netherlands-based AEG Power Solutions B.V. to stable from developing. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on AEG Power Solutions. Rationale The outlook revision follows the termination by 3W Power S.A.'s board of the transaction agreement related to the public takeover bid by Luxembourg-registered Andrem Power S.C.A., the acquisition vehicle of private equity investor Nordic Capital Fund VII. 3W Power is the ultimate parent of AEG Power Solutions. The termination followed the decision by the German Federal Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to prohibit the public tender offer by Andrem, dated April 5, 2012. BaFin stated in its order that it found that Andrem's offer document was not in compliance with certain provisions of German law. One of the issues specified by BaFin related to the impact of AEG Power Solutions' significant downward revision of its forecasts for 2012 on the structuring of the material adverse change (MAC) provision of the takeover offer. 3W Power issued the trading update on March 13, 2012, stating the guidance for 2012 revenues in the range of EUR430 million to EUR460 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 9%-11%. We estimate that this guidance results in revenues of up to EUR70 million lower than those targeted by the Agenda 2012 strategic project, alongside reduced profitability. On the basis of the revised forecasts, we assess that AEG Power Solutions' credit metrics under our base-case credit scenario in the next 12 months will be lower than we had previously anticipated, but will remain commensurate with the rating. Under our base-case scenario, we believe that regulatory pressures relating to renewable energy in developed markets such as Germany, combined with pricing pressure in emerging markets such as India, are restricting the opportunity for AEG Power Solutions to improve its profitability and cash generation in the near term. As of Dec. 31, 2011, AEG Power Solutions posted Standard & Poor's-adjusted gross debt of EUR135 million. In our base-case scenario, we estimate that the company will generate about EUR30 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2012 (corresponding to less than EUR40 million excluding Standard & Poor's adjustments), a 33% decline year on year. We anticipate that debt will remain at the same level as in 2011, resulting in funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 11%, marginally above the 10% we consider commensurate with the current rating. At the same time, we believe that cash flow generation will suffer from pressure on earnings, and that the company will post negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012. That said, we estimate that the company will achieve an improved level of FOCF compared with the negative EUR16 million posted in 2011. We anticipate that trading conditions will remain difficult in 2013 and consequently, that AEG Power Solutions could face further weakening in its earnings and cash generation. Liquidity We assess AEG Power Solutions' liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. In our assessment, we take into account the following factors: -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's primary sources of liquidity consisted of cash balances of about EUR82 million and access to short-term lines of credit and factoring facilities that we understand can be rolled over at maturity. -- AEG Power Solutions has no meaningful debt maturities before 2015, when the EUR100 million 9.25% notes mature. The company does not have any covenants governing its debt instruments. -- AEG Power Solutions receives advance payments for orders. We anticipate, however, that the proportion of customer prepayments for orders will decrease over time, in line with the company's strategy. -- We forecast that AEG Power Solutions will generate positive FFO in the next 24 months. These sources should cover estimated uses of liquidity (such as working capital investment, maintenance and growth capital expenditures, and modest acquisition spending) by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that AEG Power Solutions' credit ratios will remain within the range commensurate with the 'B-' rating, despite weakening due to renewable energy-related regulations and pricing pressure in AEG Power Solutions' main markets in the next 12 months. We believe that under our base-case scenario, which assumes some momentum in the global economic recovery, the company will maintain flat to modest growth in revenues and generate fully adjusted EBITDA of about EUR30 million per year in the near term. We consider leverage of adjusted FFO to debt of about 10% to be commensurate with the current rating, as long as liquidity remains "adequate" under our criteria. We also anticipate that FOCF will improve in the next 12 months from the negative EUR16 million posted in 2011, but that it will remain negative. We could consider raising the rating if AEG Power Solutions' business position strengthened over the medium term. Such strengthening would be evident from a material increase in the company's contract base, stable revenues, and higher operating profitability. An upgrade would likely depend on FFO to debt being comfortably in the teens and sustained positive FOCF. Alternatively, we could lower the rating if economic conditions weaken and/or if debt-financed activities adversely affect earnings, liquidity and, subsequently, credit measures, resulting in significantly negative FOCF and FFO to debt of materially less than 10% for a prolonged time. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal unless otherwise stated. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Capital Goods Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From AEG Power Solutions B.V. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Developing/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)