April 19, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises AEG Power Solutions BV outlook

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    -- 3W Power S.A., the parent holding company of Netherlands-based AEG 	
Power Solutions B.V.has terminated the agreement for the public takeover by 	
Luxembourg-registered Andrem Power S.C.A. This followed the decision by the 	
German Federal Supervisory Authority to prohibit the public tender offer by 	
Andrem Power S.C.A.	
    -- These developments occurred after 3W Power published the guidance for 	
2012, forecasting a reduction in revenues and profitability, compared with the 	
target stated in the Agenda 2012 strategic project.	
    -- We are therefore revising the outlook on AEG Power Solutions to stable 	
from developing and affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on 	
the company.	
    -- The stable outlook reflects our view that AEG Power Solutions' credit 	
metrics will remain within the range commensurate with the 'B-' rating, 	
despite weakening due to energy-related regulations and pricing pressure in 	
the company's main markets in the next 12 months. 	
Rating Action	
On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Netherlands-based AEG Power Solutions B.V. to stable from developing. At the 	
same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on AEG Power 	
Solutions. 	
Rationale	
The outlook revision follows the termination by 3W Power S.A.'s board of the 	
transaction agreement related to the public takeover bid by 	
Luxembourg-registered Andrem Power S.C.A., the acquisition vehicle of private 	
equity investor Nordic Capital Fund VII. 3W Power is the ultimate parent of 	
AEG Power Solutions. The termination followed the decision by the German 	
Federal Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to prohibit the public tender offer by 	
Andrem, dated April 5, 2012. 	
	
BaFin stated in its order that it found that Andrem's offer document was not 	
in compliance with certain provisions of German law. One of the issues 	
specified by BaFin related to the impact of AEG Power Solutions' significant 	
downward revision of its forecasts for 2012 on the structuring of the material 	
adverse change (MAC) provision of the takeover offer.	
 	
3W Power issued the trading update on March 13, 2012, stating the guidance for 	
2012 revenues in the range of EUR430 million to EUR460 million with an EBITDA 	
margin in the range of 9%-11%. We estimate that this guidance results in 	
revenues of up to EUR70 million lower than those targeted by the Agenda 2012 	
strategic project, alongside reduced profitability. 	
	
On the basis of the revised forecasts, we assess that AEG Power Solutions' 	
credit metrics under our base-case credit scenario in the next 12 months will 	
be lower than we had previously anticipated, but will remain commensurate with 	
the rating. Under our base-case scenario, we believe that regulatory pressures 	
relating to renewable energy in developed markets such as Germany, combined 	
with pricing pressure in emerging markets such as India, are restricting the 	
opportunity for AEG Power Solutions to improve its profitability and cash 	
generation in the near term. 	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, AEG Power Solutions posted Standard & Poor's-adjusted 	
gross debt of EUR135 million. In our base-case scenario, we estimate that the 	
company will generate about EUR30 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2012 	
(corresponding to less than EUR40 million excluding Standard & Poor's 	
adjustments), a 33% decline year on year. We anticipate that debt will remain 	
at the same level as in 2011, resulting in funds from operations (FFO) to debt 	
of about 11%, marginally above the 10% we consider commensurate with the 	
current rating.	
	
At the same time, we believe that cash flow generation will suffer from 	
pressure on earnings, and that the company will post negative free operating 	
cash flow (FOCF) in 2012. That said, we estimate that the company will achieve 	
an improved level of FOCF compared with the negative EUR16 million posted in 	
2011. We anticipate that trading conditions will remain difficult in 2013 and 	
consequently, that AEG Power Solutions could face further weakening in its 	
earnings and cash generation. 	
	
Liquidity	
We assess AEG Power Solutions' liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. In 	
our assessment, we take into account the following factors:	
     -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's primary sources of liquidity 	
consisted of cash balances of about EUR82 million and access to short-term lines	
of credit and factoring facilities that we understand can be rolled over at 	
maturity.	
     -- AEG Power Solutions has no meaningful debt maturities before 2015, 	
when the EUR100 million 9.25% notes mature. The company does not have any 	
covenants governing its debt instruments.	
     -- AEG Power Solutions receives advance payments for orders. We 	
anticipate, however, that the proportion of customer prepayments for orders 	
will decrease over time, in line with the company's strategy.	
     -- We forecast that AEG Power Solutions will generate positive FFO in the 	
next 24 months.	
	
These sources should cover estimated uses of liquidity (such as working 	
capital investment, maintenance and growth capital expenditures, and modest 	
acquisition spending) by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that AEG Power Solutions' credit ratios 	
will remain within the range commensurate with the 'B-' rating, despite 	
weakening due to renewable energy-related regulations and pricing pressure in 	
AEG Power Solutions' main markets in the next 12 months. 	
	
We believe that under our base-case scenario, which assumes some momentum in 	
the global economic recovery, the company will maintain flat to modest growth 	
in revenues and generate fully adjusted EBITDA of about EUR30 million per year 	
in the near term. We consider leverage of adjusted FFO to debt of about 10% to 	
be commensurate with the current rating, as long as liquidity remains 	
"adequate" under our criteria. We also anticipate that FOCF will improve in 	
the next 12 months from the negative EUR16 million posted in 2011, but that it 	
will remain negative.	
	
We could consider raising the rating if AEG Power Solutions' business position 	
strengthened over the medium term. Such strengthening would be evident from a 	
material increase in the company's contract base, stable revenues, and higher 	
operating profitability. An upgrade would likely depend on FFO to debt being 	
comfortably in the teens and sustained positive FOCF. 	
	
Alternatively, we could lower the rating if economic conditions weaken and/or 	
if debt-financed activities adversely affect earnings, liquidity and, 	
subsequently, credit measures, resulting in significantly negative FOCF and 	
FFO to debt of materially less than 10% for a prolonged time.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal unless otherwise stated.	
	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Capital Goods 	
Industry, April 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
AEG Power Solutions B.V.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       B-/Developing/--	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

