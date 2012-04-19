FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: global corporate default tally increases to 28
April 19, 2012

TEXT-S&P: global corporate default tally increases to 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 19 - Two rating actions pushed Standard & Poor's 2012 global corporate
default tally to 28 issuers, said an article published today by Standard &
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Default Update
(April 12 - 18, 2012)."	
	
On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 	
Dallas-based Reddy Ice Holdings Inc. to 'D', after the company announced that 	
it has voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy 	
Code and has secured commitments for $70 million in debtor-in-possession 	
financing from Macquarie Bank Ltd. On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's 	
lowered its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Residential Capital 	
LLC (ResCap) to 'SD' (selective default). ResCap, the troubled mortgage 	
subsidiary of Ally Financial Inc., failed to make a scheduled interest payment 	
on its senior unsecured notes, which will mature in April 2013, opting instead 	
to use the 30-day grace period that the debt's indenture allows.	
	
Of the total defaulters this year, 18 were based in the U.S., five in the 	
emerging markets, three in Europe, and two in the other developed region 	
(Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, last year, only 11 	
issuers--six based in the U.S., two in New Zealand, one in Europe, one in 	
Canada, and one in the emerging markets--defaulted during the same period 	
(through April 18).	
	
"So far this year, missed payments accounted for 11 defaults, bankruptcy 	
filings accounted for six, distressed exchanges were responsible for four, and 	
four defaulters were confidential," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & 	
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Of the remaining defaults, one was the 	
result of a notice of acceleration by the issuer's lender, one was due to the 	
company's placement under regulatory supervision, and the last was due to a 	
judicial organization filing."	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

