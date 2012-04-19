TEXT-S&P: global corporate default tally increases to 28

April 19 - Two rating actions pushed Standard & Poor's 2012 global corporate default tally to 28 issuers, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Default Update (April 12 - 18, 2012)." On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Dallas-based Reddy Ice Holdings Inc. to 'D', after the company announced that it has voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and has secured commitments for $70 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Macquarie Bank Ltd. On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Residential Capital LLC (ResCap) to 'SD' (selective default). ResCap, the troubled mortgage subsidiary of Ally Financial Inc., failed to make a scheduled interest payment on its senior unsecured notes, which will mature in April 2013, opting instead to use the 30-day grace period that the debt's indenture allows. Of the total defaulters this year, 18 were based in the U.S., five in the emerging markets, three in Europe, and two in the other developed region (Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, last year, only 11 issuers--six based in the U.S., two in New Zealand, one in Europe, one in Canada, and one in the emerging markets--defaulted during the same period (through April 18). "So far this year, missed payments accounted for 11 defaults, bankruptcy filings accounted for six, distressed exchanges were responsible for four, and four defaulters were confidential," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Of the remaining defaults, one was the result of a notice of acceleration by the issuer's lender, one was due to the company's placement under regulatory supervision, and the last was due to a judicial organization filing." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.