TEXT-S&P: SLM Corp ratings unaffected by results
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: SLM Corp ratings unaffected by results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
SLM Corp. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) were not immediately affected by the
company's good first-quarter earnings. 	
	
SLM reported core earnings of $284 million, up 6% from the previous quarter 	
and 9% from first-quarter 2011, reflecting lower loan loss provisions and a 	
considerable reduction in operating expenses. The company's quarterly net 	
income of $111 million, on a generally accepted accounting principles basis, 	
was substantially down from $175 million in first-quarter 2011. The decline 	
mainly reflected an increase in unrealized mark-to-market losses on certain 	
derivatives. SLM recorded core earnings in the consumer lending segment of $81 	
million--almost double from first-quarter 2011. The improvement reflected 	
higher loan origination volume (up 23% year over year), improved asset quality 	
metrics, and a higher net interest margin (4.26%, compared with 4.11% in 	
2011). 	
	
The consumer lending segment's credit quality continued to improve as 	
delinquencies fell by 100 basis points to 9.1% and annualized charge-offs 	
declined to 2.96% from 3.52% in the previous quarter. We believe that asset 	
quality will continue to improve as the company focuses on higher cosigner 	
rates and FICO scores, and charge-offs will level off in the 2%-3% range over 	
the next several years. We also expect that SLM's earnings will also continue 	
to grow as the company focuses on its consumer lending segment (the 	
private-education loan portfolio), while continuing to collect significant 	
cash from its legacy Federal Family Education Loan Program portfolio.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

