TEXT-Fitch affirms Prudential Financial and units

April 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Prudential Financial Inc.'s (PFI), the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of the U.S. operating entities, and all other ratings of the group. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. The Outlook for all ratings is Stable. PFI's ratings reflect operating results and interest coverage in line with expectations, continued reduced reliance on short-term funding, above-average financial leverage, strong liquidity and strong statutory capitalization. PFI's consolidated operating return on average assets, normalized for effects associated with realized gains and losses, was .62% for the full year 2011, compared to .77% for 2010. The decline was due in part to increased assets and lower Closed Block income due to an increase in the policyholder dividend. The Financial Services Business generated stronger income as improved results in international, asset management and other segments more than offset declines in the annuity and group segments. Growth and expense savings from the Star-Edison acquisition are expected to drive stronger returns in 2012. GAAP Interest Coverage was in line with expectations at 6 times (x) on a normalized basis as of year-end 2011. Fitch expects a run rate of GAAP interest coverage in the 6x to 7x range over the medium term. PFI has maintained significantly reduced reliance on short-term funding to support subsidiary operations. Total commercial paper (CP) outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011 was $1.2 billion or 4% of total debt, compared to 5% at year-end 2010. Fitch's current ratings tolerance is 10%. PFI's Financial Leverage Ratio (FLR) of 32% at Dec. 31, 2011 remains somewhat high compared to both median ratio guidelines for the current rating category, and the bogey at which Fitch may consider wider notching between operating and holding company ratings. Fitch's elimination of equity credit for certain hybrids and debt related to the Star-Edison acquisition caused the ratio to trend higher in 2011. The ratio is expected to increase further in 2012 due primarily to PFI's adoption on Jan. 1, 2012 of a new accounting standard for deferred acquisition costs which will moderately reduce shareholder equity, and a first-quarter increase in debt. PFI's above-average financial leverage continues to be a primary concern for Fitch, especially as Fitch recognizes that the company has been moving more slowly than expected in achieving its targeted reductions in the FLR to below 30%. Fitch also notes PFI's Total Leverage of 42% and Total Financing and Commitments ratio (TFC) of 1.3x at year-end 2011 are also both very high compared to similarly rated peers, the result of a heavy use of operating debt. Partially offsetting high use of debt leverage, PFI's statutory capitalization remains very strong, with a combined risk-based capital (RBC) ratio for its U.S. life operations of 494% at year-end 2011, in line with Fitch's expectations. Fitch estimates that the solvency ratios of the Japan operations were also very strong at year-end 2011. Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade of PFI's operating and holding company ratings are continued reduced reliance on short-term funding and progress reducing financial leverage to the mid-20% range and total leverage below 40%; GAAP interest coverage in the 8x-10x range (based on pre-tax adjusted operating earnings); stated NAIC RBC ratio remaining near current levels; and Japan solvency margin ratio above 700%. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of PFI's holding company ratings (i.e. wider notching from the operating company) include an FLR above 35%; outstanding CP above 10% of total debt on a sustained basis; a TFC above 1.5x; and/or a GAAP interest coverage ratio below 5x. Triggers that could result in a downgrade of both operating and holding company ratings include a stated NAIC RBC ratio below 400% and Japan solvency margin ratio below 600%, as well as a more significant breach of the above noted holding company triggers. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Prudential Financial, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Senior notes at 'BBB+'; --Junior subordinated notes at 'BBB-'. Prudential Financial, Inc. --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --CP at 'F2'. Prudential Insurance Company of America --IFS at 'A+' --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Surplus notes at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Prudential Funding, LLC --CP at 'F1'; --Senior unsecured at 'A'. PRICOA Global Funding I --Secured notes program at 'A+'. PRUCO Life Insurance Company Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Corp. Prudential Retirement Insurance & Annuity Company PRUCO Life Insurance Company of New Jersey --IFS at 'A+'. Prudential Bank & Trust, FSB --Long-term IDR at A- --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support at '1'; --Long-term deposit at A; --Short-Term deposit at 'F1'.