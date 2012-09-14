FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Prague's outlook to positive
#Credit RSS
September 14, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Prague's outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- We now believe that the upcoming reform of the Czech tax-distribution 
equalization system will have a much milder effect on finances of the Czech 
capital city of Prague than we had previously anticipated.
     -- As a result, we expect sound budgetary performance to continue, 
allowing the city to maintain a very positive liquidity position.
     -- We are therefore revising the outlook on the long-term issuer credit 
rating on Prague to positive, from stable, and affirming the ratings at 
'A+/A-1'.
     -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that either additional 
support from the state and EU funds or the city's commitment to a tight 
spending policy may help the city to reduce its debt to modest levels, while 
it continues to implement large-scale capital projects.
Rating Action
On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
the long-term rating on the City of Prague to positive from stable. At the 
same time, we affirmed our 'A+/A-1' ratings on the city.
Rationale
The ratings on Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, reflect our view of 
the city's strong economic fundamentals, solid budgetary performance, very 
positive liquidity position, and moderate debt burden.

The ratings are constrained by restricted revenue flexibility, continuing 
budgetary pressure from the transport sector, and limited budget 
predictability due to the city's emerging long-term financial plans.

The city benefits from being an administrative and economic center, which 
results in high wealth and good economic diversification. We estimate Prague's 
GDP per capita exceeded $45,000 in 2011, 2.2x higher than the national 
average. A broadly diversified service sector dominates its economy, employing 
about 80% of the city's labor force.

Due to its economic strength, Prague has historically displayed a solid 
budgetary performance. Under our base-case scenario, we expect this will 
continue. Moreover, contrary to our previous expectations, the reform of the 
Czech tax-sharing system will probably have only a marginally negative effect 
on the city's finances from 2013. In our revised base-case scenario, the city 
will likely lose as little as 1.2% of its revenues as a result of the reform. 
Based on our assumption of gradual economic recovery in Prague, with GDP 
growth of about 2% annually in 2012-2014, and the city's commitment to 
containing costs, we expect its operating performance to remain strong. We 
forecast the operating surplus to average a high 23.4% of operating revenues 
in 2011-2014.

Nevertheless, the city's ability to influence budgetary performance is 
severely limited due to the dominance of state-regulated taxes in its revenues 
and rising operating and capital costs in the transport sector. Modifiable 
revenues, which the city can alter when needed, consist mostly of fees and 
rents and account for a small 13% of operating revenues. Spending on 
transportation dominates the city's budget, accounting for about half of total 
expenditures, and is set to grow. Although Prague cut subsidies to its 
transport company in 2012 by CZK3.3 billion, the city had to guarantee debt of 
CZK4 billion that will help the company renew its fleet.

Construction of the city's ring-road and extension of its underground 
network--at a total remaining cost of about CZK90 billion--will likely keep 
the city's capital investments high in the next two-to-three years. In our 
base-case scenario we assume that the city will fund its capital program with 
operating surpluses and borrowings. Consequently, we envisage the balance 
after capital accounts as a percentage of revenues will weaken from a 
temporary surplus of about 2.0% in 2012 to a deficit of about 6.6% on average 
in 2013-2015. If the city manages to secure additional support from the 
central government and/or EU funds, or decides to postpone these projects, its 
budgetary performance may be stronger than we currently expect. In our 
upside-case scenario we estimate the city's balance after capital accounts to 
stay near zero in 2013-2015, leading to tax-supported debt below 60% of 
consolidated operating revenues after 2013.

In our base-case scenario, however, with a new EIB loan of about CZK11 billion 
and the issuance of the guarantee on the city transport company's debt, 
Prague's tax-supported debt will grow to a still-moderate 69% of consolidated 
operating revenues by year-end 2013 before subsiding.

At this stage, however, we view the long-term predictability of the city's 
financial and debt indicators as limited. This is due to the emerging nature 
of the city's long-term financial planning and the coalition government's 
ongoing revision of policy priorities.
Liquidity
We view the city's liquidity position as very positive for the rating. In our 
base-case scenario, we expect Prague's unrestricted cash holdings to 
comfortably cover its debt service falling due within next 12 months, while 
its internal cash generation capability is set to remain very robust. 
Meanwhile, the city's access to external liquidity is likely to remain 
satisfactory.

From August 2011 to July 2012, the city's cash reserves have averaged CZK9.6 
billion. This exceeds debt service falling due over the next 12 months by 
1.4x. In our base-case scenario, the city also demonstrates very robust 
internal cash flow generation capacity, with the operating surplus exceeding 
debt service more than 2x.

The city's cash position may strengthen further once one of its larger bond 
issuances is redeemed in March 2013. As the city relies mostly on long-term 
amortizing loans, its debt service will drop below 4% of operating revenues in 
2014-2015.

We view Prague's access to external liquidity as satisfactory in the context 
of Czech's resilient banking sector. Standard & Poor's assigns a Banking 
Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) score of '4' to the Czech domestic 
banking sector (1 being the lowest risk, 10 being the highest; see "Banking 
Industry Country Risk Assessments," published Oct. 6, 2011, on RatingsDirect 
on the Global Credit Portal).
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that either additional support 
from the state and EU funds or the city's commitment to a tight spending 
policy may help the city to reduce its debt to modest levels, while it 
continues to implement large-scale capital projects.

We could raise the ratings over the next two years, if, in line with our 
upside scenario, the city improves its planning--and therefore increases the 
visibility and predictability of its budgetary performance--and reduces its 
indebtedness. We view this as achievable, provided the city works out a 
long-term financial plan to balance its budget, on average, in 2012-2015 and 
reduce its tax-supported debt to below 60% of consolidated operating revenues 
after 2013.

We could revise the outlook to stable over the next two years if, in line with 
our base-case scenario, the city continues to demonstrate a consistent deficit 
after capital accounts of about 5%-6% of total revenues due to its commitment 
to investing in transport infrastructure both directly and via its transport 
company. As a result, its tax-supported debt could stay above 70% of 
consolidated operating revenues at least for the next five years.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. 
Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their 
Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009

Ratings List


Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Prague (City of)
 Issuer Credit Rating                   A+/Positive/A-1    A+/Stable/A-1
 Senior Unsecured                       A+                 A+

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
