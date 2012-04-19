FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Money market funds rise by $350 mln in latest week-ICI
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 19, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Money market funds rise by $350 mln in latest week-ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:

”Total money market mutual fund assets increased by $350 million to $2.584 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, April 18, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds increased by $210 million, taxable non-government funds increased by $3.78 billion, and tax-exempt funds decreased by $3.64 billion.

Retail: Assets of retail money market funds decreased by $1.10 billion to $904.23 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category decreased by $140 million to $188.20 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $380 million to $524.85 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.35 billion to $191.18 billion.

Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds increased by $1.46 billion to $1.680 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets increased by $350 million to $682.39 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $3.39 billion to $910.10 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $2.29 billion to $87.58 billion.

ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Historical weekly money market data back to January 2008 are available on the ICI website.”

NOTE:

ICI’s Web site is www.ici.org

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.