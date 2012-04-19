FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Fifth Third Bancorp ratings unaffected by earnings
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Fifth Third Bancorp ratings unaffected by earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on
Fifth Third Bancorp (BBB/Positive/A-2) are not affected by the
company's first-quarter earnings, which we view as solid and consistent with our
expectations.	
	
Fifth Third reported net income of $430 million, up 37% from the prior 	
quarter. (Earnings benefited from approximately $81 million in aftertax net 	
Vantiv-related gains, the majority of which we consider nonrecurring.) In 	
particular, higher noninterest income, including higher mortgage and corporate 	
banking fees, bolstered earnings. Net interest income dropped to $903 million 	
from $920 million and the net interest margin (NIM) compressed somewhat (down 	
6 basis points from the fourth quarter to 3.61%), as Fifth Third was hurt by 	
low interest rates. Deposits were up slightly; however, a shift toward 	
transaction deposits and away from time deposits benefited the NIM somewhat. 	
	
Fifth Third's average loan book (excluding loans held-for-sale) increased by 	
$1.6 billion, or 2%, as growth in commercial and industrial, residential 	
mortgage, and auto loans outpaced the continued run-off of commercial 	
mortgage/construction and home equity loans. Commercial line usage remained 	
subdued at 32.1%, similar to Fifth Third's regional banking peers. Credit 	
trends remained positive, with further declines in net charge-offs and 	
nonperforming assets. We expect asset quality to improve for the remainder of 	
2012, albeit at a slower pace. 	
	
Fifth Third's risk-adjusted capital ratio remains "adequate," as our bank 	
criteria define the term. Per its Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, 	
the Federal Reserve objected to Fifth Third's plans to increase its common 	
dividend and initiate additional share repurchases (beyond those associated 	
with net Vantiv gains). Fifth Third plans to resubmit its capital plan in late 	
May or early June, and we will monitor any associated developments related to 	
the bank's capital management strategy. 	
	
Our outlook on Fifth Third remains positive. We expect that the company's 	
earnings and financial condition will continue to strengthen and that 	
improvement over the near to medium term could lead to a positive rating 	
action. In particular, we could upgrade Fifth Third if we were to raise our 	
assessment of its risk position to "adequate" from "moderate," as our criteria 	
define the terms.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.