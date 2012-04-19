TEXT-Fitch: Morgan Stanley operating results better-than-expected

April 19 - First-quarter 2012 (1Q'12) operating results for Morgan Stanley exceeded Fitch Ratings' assumptions primarily owing to higher-than-expected trading results. In addition, Morgan Stanley continues to manage liquidity conservatively and posted further growth in capital measures. The latest results have no rating implications. Pre-tax operating profits as calculated by Fitch increased sharply to $2.3 billion versus $1 billion in 4Q'11. Operating profitability, as measured by the pre-tax operating return on assets (ROA), reached 1.2%. This performance was in line with the average of the top six U.S. banks. These figures exclude DVA adjustments and various other one time gains/charges, notably Morgan Stanley's 4Q'11 charge for the settlement with MBIA. In the institutional securities segment, revenues and operating profits rebounded strongly from 4Q'11 which had been affected by difficult market conditions combined with the typical seasonal slowdown. When compared to 4Q'11, the latest quarter was characterized by general spread tightening in fixed income markets, improved equity markets and significantly higher customer activity. Positively, results improved year-over-year in institutional securities, driven by increases in both fixed income and equities trading. However, Fitch recognizes that capital market results are inherently volatile and susceptible to declines if market conditions become more challenging. In addition, Morgan Stanley and its peers face regulatory headwinds including implementation of the Volcker Rule and Basel III requirements. The institutional securities segment remains the primary driver of firmwide performance, although Morgan Stanley also recorded growth in global wealth management and asset management. If earnings contributions from these areas improve significantly over time, they would have a stabilizing influence on Morgan Stanley's overall profitability and financial profile in Fitch's view. Morgan Stanley continues to manage liquidity conservatively and remains focused on building capital ratios. Morgan Stanley's global liquidity reserve stood at $179 billion (23% of total assets) at quarter end, in line with the year-end 2011 level. The Tier I common ratio improved further to 13.2% compared with 12.7% at year-end 2011. This ratio stands well above the year ago level and compares favorably to the average of the large U.S. trading/diversified banks. Under Basel III, Morgan Stanley's Tier I common ratio is estimated by management to be between 8%-9%. By year-end 2012, management expects to reach 10% under Basel III. Fitch believes this target is achievable, owing to efforts to more efficiently manage risk assets combined with internal capital generation. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.