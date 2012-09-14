FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch may cut Institut Catala de Finances
September 14, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch may cut Institut Catala de Finances

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has placed Institut Catala de Finances's (ICF) 
Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of  'BBB-' and 'F3',
respectively, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). 

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS

The RWN follows the rating actions taken on the Autonomous Community of 
Catalonia's (ACC) Long-and Short-term IDRs of 'BBB-' and 'F3' respectively, 
which were placed on RWN ( see "Fitch Places the Autonomous Community of 
Catalonia on Rating Watch Negative", dated 13 September 2012 and available at 
www.fitchratings.com). 

ICF's IDRs are based on Fitch's assessment around potential support to ICF from 
ACC and are driven by those aspects of Fitch's 'Global Financial Institutions 
Rating Criteria' that concern support. ICF is wholly-owned by ACC and plays a 
key role in promoting regional development. This, combined with the enhancement 
of support from ACC to ICF following the 29 July 2011 amendment to the regional 
Decree Law 4/2002, means that ICF's IDRs currently mirror those of ACC. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

ICF's ratings are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assessment of ACC's ability or
propensity to support it.  

ICF is a public law entity, created to channel public credit and foster the 
economic and social development of Catalonia, in line with ACC's finance 
policies. ACC is well-represented in the Junta de Govern (akin to the board of 
directors). 

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to 
here

Contact: 

Primary Analyst

Josep Colomer

Director

+34 93 323 8416

Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.

Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor

08008 Barcelona

Secondary Analyst

Roger Turro

Director

+34 93 323 8406

Committee Chairperson

James Longsdon

Managing Director

+44 203 530 1076

Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: 
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 
August 2012 and are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 

Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

here

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.  
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here.  IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'.  PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.  FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.

EOTMARKER 

