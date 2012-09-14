TEXT-Fitch may cut Institut Catala de Finances

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has placed Institut Catala de Finances's (ICF) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS The RWN follows the rating actions taken on the Autonomous Community of Catalonia's (ACC) Long-and Short-term IDRs of 'BBB-' and 'F3' respectively, which were placed on RWN ( see "Fitch Places the Autonomous Community of Catalonia on Rating Watch Negative", dated 13 September 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com). ICF's IDRs are based on Fitch's assessment around potential support to ICF from ACC and are driven by those aspects of Fitch's 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' that concern support. ICF is wholly-owned by ACC and plays a key role in promoting regional development. This, combined with the enhancement of support from ACC to ICF following the 29 July 2011 amendment to the regional Decree Law 4/2002, means that ICF's IDRs currently mirror those of ACC. RATING SENSITIVITIES ICF's ratings are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assessment of ACC's ability or propensity to support it. ICF is a public law entity, created to channel public credit and foster the economic and social development of Catalonia, in line with ACC's finance policies. ACC is well-represented in the Junta de Govern (akin to the board of directors). For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Contact: Primary Analyst Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 203 530 1076 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012 and are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. 