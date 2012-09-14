TEXT-S&P raises Isle of Capri Casinos rating

Sept 14 - On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its recovery rating on Isle of Capri Casino Inc.'s $300 million 7.75% senior notes due 2019 to '4' (expectation of 30% to 50% recovery) from '5' (10% to 30% recovery) and raised its issue-level rating on the notes to 'B' from 'B-', in accordance with its notching criteria for a recovery rating of '4'. The issue-level rating was removed from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on July 24, 2012. The rating revisions reflect the closing of the company's $350 million 8.875% senior subordinated notes due 2020, proceeds of which were used to help repay the 7% senior subordinated notes due 2014 ($357 million outstanding). This scenario and potential rating outcome were previously discussed in our research update on Isle of Capri, July 24, 2012. The repayment of the 7% subordinated notes resulted in an extension of the maturity dates on the company's revolving credit facility and term loan to March 2016 and 2017, respectively, from November 2013. With the extended maturities, the default year under our simulated default scenario has been pushed out compared with our previous analysis, resulting in a lower level of secured debt outstanding and improved recovery prospects for the senior notes. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Isle of Capri Casino Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Rating Revised; Off CreditWatch To From $300 mil senior notes B B-/Watch Pos Recovery rating 4 5/Watch Pos