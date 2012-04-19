TEXT-S&P says American Express rtgs unaffected by Q1 results

April 19 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on American Express Co. (Amex; BBB+/Stable/A-2) are not immediately affected by the company’s good first-quarter results, which were consistent with our expectations, given the current operating conditions. Amex generated $2.2 billion in pretax preprovision earnings in the first quarter, which was relatively flat compared with the previous quarter but up 19.5% year over year. Revenues increased 8% year over year, reflecting a 9% growth in discount revenues and a 6% increase in net interest income. Operating expenses rose 13%, compared with first-quarter 2011; but on an adjusted basis (excluding the impact of the Visa/Master card settlement) expenses increased only 5%. The billed business increased 12% year over year, reflecting an increase in credit card usage, as well as an increase in the number of credit cards issued and outstanding. If the U.S. economy continues to improve at a slow pace, we believe the billed business will benefit and continue to grow. However, macroeconomic challenges could change our expectation. The loan-loss and fraud provision totaled $412 million in the first quarter, marginally up from $409 million in the previous quarter but considerably higher than the $97 million in first-quarter 2011. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the larger reserve release in first-quarter 2011, compared with first-quarter 2012. Asset quality in the charge card and lending businesses remained stable, with net charge-offs remaining relatively flat while delinquencies improved slightly. The managed lending net write-off rate dropped to 2.3%--its lowest level in more than a decade. However, the U.S. card services charge card segment’s net write-off rate increased to 2.3%, compared with 1.9% in the previous quarter, as the company grew this business. We don’t expect the write-off rate to increase materially from this level. Capital levels strengthened further in the quarter, and the Tier 1 common ratio rose 110 basis points to a solid 13.4%. We believe the capital levels could remain relatively flat for the remainder of 2012, but they may trend lower as Amex returns capital to shareholders and pursues acquisition opportunities. The Federal Reserve had no objections to Amex’s capital plan. As a result, the company increased dividends to $0.20 from $0.18, and it is moving ahead with its plans to repurchase up to $4 billion in shares in 2012 and up to an additional $1 billion in first-quarter 2013. Liquidity was seasonally high in the first quarter, but, as the year progresses, we expect excess cash and securities to decline closer to the level of the firm’s short-term maturities. Amex has reported good growth in revenues and earnings, good capital accumulation, and better credit performance during the past few quarters. However, as the credit cycle normalizes and the company’s focus turns more to growth and returning capital to shareholders, we expect the rate of improvement to slow. Our ratings and outlook incorporate these expectations.