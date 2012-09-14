TEXT-Fitch rates Cablevision System Corp snr unsecured notes

Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘B-’ rating to Cablevision System Corporation’s (Cablevision; CVC) proposed $500 million issuance of senior unsecured notes due 2022. Proceeds generated from the issuance are expected to be invested in CSC Holdings LLC (CSCH) to fund the $400 million cash tender offer for CSCH’s 8.5% senior notes due 2014 ($575.6 million outstanding) and its 8.5% senior notes due 2015 ($120.5 million outstanding) launched today. Additionally Fitch expects the proceeds will also be used to repay $100 million of CSCH’s term loan B-2. CSCH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cablevision and each have a Fitch Issuer Default Rating of ‘BB-'. As of June 30, 2012, CVC had approximately $11.1 billion of debt outstanding. Fitch believes the issuance is in line with Cablevision’s overall financial strategy and is modestly positive for the company’s credit profile. The issuance and the tender improve overall financial flexibility and address the refinancing risk associated with its 2014 scheduled maturities (totaling $861 million) and its 2015 maturities (totaling $272 million). Besides the extension of the company’s maturity profile, Cablevision’s credit profile has not substantially changed. Fitch believes that CVC has sufficient capacity within the current ratings to accommodate management’s decision to increase capital expenditures and to refrain from increasing prices during 2012. These decisions are viewed within the context of the company’s capital allocation strategy which continues to favor shareholders. The increased level of investment, while prudent from a competitive standpoint, will constrain free cash flow (FCF) generation, pressure EBITDA margin, and limit overall financial flexibility resulting in a weaker credit profile. However, Fitch anticipates that capital spending and operating margin will revert to levels closer to historical performance during 2013 and 2014, which will drive FCF generation and position the company’s credit profile more in line with the current ratings. Fitch expects a modest increase of CVC’s leverage metric during 2012. Fitch anticipates Cablevision’s consolidated leverage to increase to 5.3x by the end of 2012 and strengthen to below 4.9x by year-end 2013. CVC’s leverage was 5.0x as of the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended June 20, 2012, which was in line with leverage as of year-end 2011. Fitch expects CVC management will maintain the company’s leverage between its target of 4x to 5x. The target is somewhat more aggressive than CVC’s investment-grade rated cable multiple system operator peers. Fitch does not anticipate CVC will increase leverage beyond its target in order to support its share repurchase program. The decision not to increase pricing coupled with ongoing programming expense inflation will depress EBITDA margin during 2012. During the second quarter of 2012, CVC’s telecommunication segment margin declined nearly 320 basis points relative to the second quarter of 2011 to 36.4%. Fitch anticipates similar margin performance during the remainder of 2012 before margins rebound somewhat during 2013. Notwithstanding the lower FCF generation, Fitch expects the focus on shareholder returns (dividends and share repurchases) will continue during the ratings horizon. Fitch believes that CVC will maintain an appropriate balance between investing in its business during 2012 and repurchasing shares. Fitch acknowledges that CVC’s share repurchase authorization represents a significant potential use of cash; however, the agency believes that the company would reduce the level of share repurchases should the operating environment materially change in order to maximize flexibility. Free cash flow generation (defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) from continuing operations declined significantly to approximately $137.7 million during the LTM period ended June 30, 2012. After considering increased capital expenditures and EBITDA margin pressure Fitch estimates CVC’s FCF generation will range between $200 million and $250 million during 2012. Going forward Fitch believes FCF generation will approximate 7% of consolidated revenues. Fitch considers CVC’s liquidity position and overall financial flexibility to be adequate within the current ratings. The company’s liquidity position is supported by cash on hand and available borrowing capacity from CSCH’s $1.2 billion revolver (expiring March 2015). Nearly $1.2 billion of borrowing capacity was available from the revolver as of June 30, 2012. Going forward, Fitch expects that scheduled credit facility amortization will be repaid with existing cash, while maturities of senior notes are expected to be refinanced. Scheduled maturities total approximately $105 million for the remainder of 2012 (including $50 million of collateralized indebtedness) and nearly $1.1 billion during 2013 (including $307.7 million of collateralized indebtedness). Overall Fitch’s affirmation of CVC’s ratings incorporates the solid operating profile and competitive strength of CVC’s core cable business. In Fitch’s opinion, the operating profile of CVC’s cable segment is an industry leader and has proven to be resilient to persistent competitive pressures and weak housing and employment markets. CVC’s cable business consistently produces industry-leading service penetration levels, average revenue per unit (ARPU), ARPU growth rates, and operating margins in an increasingly competitive operating environment. Outside of the company adopting a more aggressive financial or acquisition strategy, which is expected to remain a key rating consideration, the weakening of CVC’s competitive position presents the greatest concern within the company’s credit profile. The competitive pressure associated with the service overlap among the different telecommunications service providers, while intense, is not expected to materially change during the ratings horizon. Innovative service offerings such as the company’s deployment of a WI-FI broadband wireless network, the introduction of a remote storage digital video recorder service, and the emergence of video-over-IP applications enhance the company’s competitive position. These factors have translated into sustainable strong operating performance and FCF growth. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that the company’s operating profile will strengthen during 2013 and 2014 producing revenue growth rates, EBITDA margins, and FCF more in line with historical performance. Further, the Stable Outlook considers the company accommodating non-core acquisitions, and investments in a credit neutral manner and the absence of other leveraging transactions. Rating Triggers Key considerations that can lead to positive rating actions include: --Further strengthening of the company’s credit profile and reduction of leverage to levels approaching 4x; --CVC demonstrating that its operating profile will not materially decline in the face of competition and the poor housing and employment environment. Negative ratings actions would likely coincide with: --The company’s inability to strengthen its operating profile following its decision to increase capital expenditures and not take any price increase during 2012. Specifically, Fitch will be looking for mid-single-digit ARPU growth, operating margins returning to the high 30% range and FCF generation in excess of $400 million; --A management decision to increase leverage greater than 6x to repurchase shares, fund a large dividend, or fund a non-core investment or acquisition in the absence of a clear path to de-lever the company to within its current leverage target will likely spur a negative rating action.