TEXT-Fitch affirms California's 'A-' GO bonds rating
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms California's 'A-' GO bonds rating

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A-' rating to $1.55 billion in general
obligation (GO) bonds of the state of California, consisting 
of:

--$1 billion various purpose GO bonds;
--$550 million various purpose GO refunding bonds.

The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale on September 25. The par 
amount for the refunding series is approximate and will be determined upon final
sale.

In addition, Fitch affirms the 'A-' rating on approximately $73.1 billion in 
outstanding GO bonds of the state.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

General obligations, for which the state pledges its full faith and credit, 
subject to the prior application of moneys to the support of public education; 
funds for education represent approximately half of state spending.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

WEALTHY, DIVERSE ECONOMY: The economy is wealthy and unmatched among U.S. states
in its diversity and breadth. Growth has resumed after severe, widespread 
recessionary conditions.

HISTORY OF BUDGET AND CASH STRESS: State finances are subject to periodic, 
severe budget and cash flow crises due to structural imbalances, revenue 
cyclicality and institutional inflexibility.

VOLATILE REVENUES: Revenues are volatile, notably the component tied to personal
income; voter consent to temporary tax rate increases would further expose the 
state to personal income tax cyclicality. Modest revenue growth has resumed 
since the downturn although the course of future collections is uncertain.

TANGIBLE STRUCTURAL PROGRESS: Deep spending cuts in the last two adopted budgets
have significantly lowered the state's structural imbalance. Among many 
challenges to maintaining structural progress is the state's historical 
inability to achieve and sustain budgeted expenditure reductions. 

VOTER INITIATIVES LIMIT FLEXIBILITY: Constraints imposed by voter initiatives 
and a partisan policy-making environment have repeatedly hindered timely, 
effective action on fiscal challenges. 

MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: Tax-supported debt is moderate, but has grown in the last 
decade for infrastructure needs and budgetary borrowing.

CREDIT PROFILE

California's 'A-' GO bond rating and Stable Outlook reflect its persistent 
budgetary and cash challenges and limited fiscal flexibility tied to ongoing 
structural deficits and institutional constraints to sustainable budget-making. 
These credit weaknesses are offset in part by the size and breadth of the 
state's economy and tax base and the strengths inherent in a state's broad 
powers. 

Fiscal uncertainty has diminished as California's economic recovery has 
strengthened and the state has taken repeated, material steps to narrow 
structural gaps. Despite clear progress, credit uncertainties remain 
considerable, including the strength of the state's nascent economic and revenue
recovery, whether voters consent to budgeted temporary tax rate increases or 
trigger offsetting cuts, and the state's ability to fully achieve and sustain 
budgeted gap-closing solutions. Voter consent on the tax package in November 
could leave the state poised for further structural gains, allowing it to begin 
repaying the sizable budgetary borrowing accrued in the last decade, but would 
likewise expose the state to further tax revenue volatility.

ECONOMY

California's economy is unmatched in diversity. Recovery is taking hold after a 
particularly deep and protracted recession, although economic recovery remains 
uneven. July 2012 employment is up 2.6% from July 2011, higher than the 1.4% 
national rate for the same period. Employment gains are widespread, particularly
in key service sectors, and construction employment has returned to growth. 
However, California's unemployment rate remains well above the national average,
at 10.7% in July 2012 vs. 8.3% nationally. Personal income is also growing, with
the first quarter of 2012 rising 2.5% year-over-year, compared to 2.9% 
nationally. The state's latest economic outlook, released in May 2012, foresees 
economic activity in 2012 and 2013 accelerating after generally sluggish growth 
in 2011, although the unemployment rate is expected to remain at historically 
elevated levels.

FINANCES

California fiscal performance in recent decades has been marked by cyclical 
revenue collections and periodic, severe budgetary and cash flow crises. 
Resolution of the state's fiscal challenges has often been delayed, reliant on 
non-recurring solutions, and constrained by restrictive voter initiatives. The 
state's recent slow and uncertain economic and revenue recovery, in contrast to 
the much stronger post-recessionary experience in prior downturns, has resulted 
in persistent fiscal strain. To date this has left the state with little 
flexibility to begin making progress on paying down past budgetary borrowing.

The state's last two budgets were adopted on a timely basis and incorporated 
sizable recurring spending reductions, narrowing the state's structural 
imbalance. The fiscal 2012 budget closed a cumulative gap estimated in January 
2011 at $26.6 billion (equal to 15.3% of baseline general fund revenues). The 
plan relied on $15 billion in spending reductions along with an optimistic 
revenue forecast and non-recurring items to achieve balance. Given 
underperformance of actual revenues in the course of the year, spending cuts of 
approximately $880 million were triggered mid-year, enabling the state to 
quickly offset a portion of the revenue underperformance. Nonetheless, the 
combination of revenue erosion and an inability to achieve certain enacted 
solutions required the controller to implement $3.3 billion in measures to 
augment cash resources. The state estimates that fiscal 2012 closed with a 
negative fund balance of $2.9 billion.

The adopted budget for fiscal 2013, which began on July 1, closed a gap of $15.7
billion (equal to 17.8% of general fund revenues and transfers) and leaves a 
forecast year-end available reserve of $948 million. The $16.6 billion in 
adopted solutions includes recurring and non-recurring spending reductions ($8.1
billion), revenue measures ($6 billion) and other transfers and loans ($2.5 
billion). The state's revenue outlook assumes voter consent in November to 
temporary personal income and sales tax rate increases, which would generate 
$8.5 billion in gross revenues and $5.6 billion in net revenue for the general 
fund. Voter rejection of the measure would trigger $6 billion in automatic 
spending reductions, the vast majority of which would affect K-12 education.

Despite recent structural gains, considerable budgetary uncertainty remains 
through fiscal 2013 and beyond. Enactment of the temporary tax package could 
enable the state to make progress toward repaying the sizable budgetary 
borrowing built up over the last decade, but would also leave the state more 
reliant on volatile personal income tax receipts. If the tax package is rejected
by voters, triggered cuts would absorb most, but not all, of the foregone 
revenues. Beyond the achievability of the voter initiative, the state has 
consistently faced challenges implementing and sustaining planned spending cuts 
due to litigation, federal rejection of program changes, or other obstacles.

DEBT AND PENSIONS

California has a moderate but above-average debt burden, with net tax-supported 
debt of approximately $92.5 billion as of Aug. 1, 2012, equal to 5.5% of 2011 
personal income. The debt burden has risen over the last decade due primarily to
substantial GO bond issuance for infrastructure and borrowing to cover budget 
gaps. Net tax-supported debt excludes cash flow borrowing; in August the state 
issued $10 billion in revenue anticipation notes for FY 2013 cash flow, higher 
than in FY 2012 but generally consistent with recent experience.

System-wide funded ratios on a reported basis for the state's two main pension 
systems, covering public employees and teachers, have eroded due to investment 
losses. Based on their June 30, 2010 actuarial valuations, the public employees'
plan reported an 83.4% system-wide funded ratio and the teachers' plan reported 
a 71.5% system-wide funded ratio.

Using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption, funded ratios for 
the two systems fall to 77% for public employees' and 66% for teachers'. On a 
combined basis, net tax-supported debt and pension liabilities attributable to 
the state are estimated by Fitch at 8.5% of 2011 personal income, just above the
6.6% median of Fitch-rated states.

Some reforms to pension contribution levels and benefits were adopted with the 
state's fiscal 2011 budget, and both systems have reduced their discount rate 
assumptions. Full actuarial contributions to the public employees' system are 
legally required, but not for the teachers' system, leading to consistent 
underfunding of the latter. The governor and legislature agreed last month to a 
broad package of pension reforms that would affect most state and local systems,
including through benefit reductions for new workers and higher contributions 
for employees. While changes are expected to generate only modest near-term 
annual savings for the state and for local governments whose pension plans are 
subject to the reforms, annual savings would grow considerably over time.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
