TEXT-S&P on Ameristar Casinos
April 19, 2012 / 9:19 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P on Ameristar Casinos

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Ameristar's senior unsecured debt remain unchanged following a $240 million
add-on to the company's 7.5% senior notes due 2021. The issue-level rating on
the notes is 'B+' (one notch lower than our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the
company) with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation of modest
(10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The
add-on would bring the total size of the issue to $1.04 billion. The company
plans to use proceeds from the notes to repay borrowings outstanding under its
revolving credit facility.	
	
The corporate credit rating on Ameristar is 'BB-' and the rating outlook is 	
stable. The rating reflects our assessment of Ameristar's financial risk 	
profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "satisfactory," 	
according to our rating criteria.	
	
Our assessment of Ameristar's financial risk profile as highly leveraged 	
reflects high debt levels resulting from last year's recapitalization 	
transaction and our expectation that the company will more aggressively pursue 	
expansion opportunities than it has in recent years. Somewhat offsetting these 	
negative financial risk factors is the company's strong free operating cash 	
flow generation and our expectation of relatively stable cash flow generation 	
over the intermediate term. 	
	
Our assessment of Ameristar's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects 	
the company's geographically diverse portfolio of properties, a leading market 	
share in several of its markets despite the high levels of competition in many 	
of these markets, EBITDA margins that compare favorably with other U.S. 	
commercial gaming operators, and a lower level of revenue volatility over the 	
last economic cycle than gaming operators primarily focused on destination 	
markets. 	
	

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Ameristar Casinos Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating              BB-/Stable/--	
 $1.04B 7.5% sr nts due 2021          B+	
   Recovery Rating                    5

