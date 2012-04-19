FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Banco BMG S.A.
April 19, 2012 / 9:19 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Banco BMG S.A.

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
    Overview	
    -- The ratings on Banco BMG reflect the bank's weak business position and 	
capital and earnings, moderate risk position, below-average funding, and 	
adequate liquidity.	
    -- Standard & Poor's is affirming the 'B' long- and short- term issuer 	
credit ratings and the 'brBB+' Brazilian National Scale ratings on Banco BMG 	
S.A.	
    -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the RAC ratio will 	
remain greater than 4% because of continuing profitability during the next two 	
years. 	
	
Rating Action	
	
On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' issuer 	
credit rating and its 'brBB+' Brazilian National Scale ratings on Banco BMG 	
S.A. Today's rating action is a part of our regular review. 	
	
Rationale	
	
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Banco BMG S.A. on the bank's weak 	
business position, weak capital and earnings, moderate risk position, 	
below-average funding, and adequate liquidity. 	
	
	
Anchor:	
The 'bbb' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 	
methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Brazil, where 	
Banco BMG operates. The indicative BICRA for Brazil is group '4', according to 	
our criteria. One of the factors on which we base the BICRA group is our 	
evaluation of economic risk. In our opinion, economic improvements and 	
cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to Brazilian economic 	
authorities' flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential 	
distortions arising from the current economic expansion in Brazil. We believe 	
these potential risks remain manageable, and the central bank's proactive 	
stance has contained them. Regarding industry risk, sound regulation, 	
regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits 	
support the Brazilian banking industry. We consider the banking sector's 	
moderate risk appetite as positive factor in our assessment.	
	
We regard Banco BMG's business position as weak. We believe that BMG's 	
business position will be highly exposed to significant challenges over the 	
medium term. During this time, the company will most likely need to diversify 	
its business profile due to the high competition in the payroll segment (where 	
it is heavily concentrated),and to mitigate funding constraints. The bank has 	
remained a leader in payroll lending, but we believe that large banks, which 	
are increasingly competing in this segment, remain BMG's main threat because 	
they have stronger competitive advantages relative to BMG, including access to 	
cheaper funding, stronger franchise, higher economies of scale, and wider 	
distribution networks. BMG, in response to these challenges, has implemented 	
pilot projects in the auto-loans, personal loans, insurance, and credit cards 	
in order to increase the cross selling across its 6 million active clients: 	
and has recently acquired Banco GE and Banco Schahin S.A. With these 	
acquisitions, it intends to increase its participation in other segments, such 	
as personal loans, and to further strengthen its distribution network. 	
	
Our assessment of BMG's weak capital and earnings is based on our expectation 	
for a projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 4%-5% during the next 18 	
months. Following the due diligence BMG performed on the recently acquired 	
Banco Schahin S.A., BMG introduced significant adjustments to its consolidated 	
financial statements, which were related primarily to the amount of goodwill 	
that the acquisition generated. These adjustments mainly reflected Schahin's 	
weaker-than-anticipated financial standing, which caused the transaction to 	
generate a substantial amount of goodwill. This has directly affected the 	
BMG's total adjusted capital, resulting in weak actual and projected capital 	
ratios. We expect BMG to report weaker profitability in 2012, because all 	
banks will have to recognize the profitability of securitized loan portfolios 	
for the duration of the portfolio, and they will no longer be able to 	
recognize the revenues upfront when the assets are sold. 	
	
Our assessment of Banco BMG's moderate risk position reflects its concentrated 	
loan portfolio,  challenges related to the recent acquisition of Banco 	
Schahin--which exposes Banco BMG to potential risks because Banco Schahin's 	
operated in a different lending segment than BMG historically targeted. 	
Additionally, Banco BMG's payroll portfolio has a higher composition of 	
pensioners than other banks focused on payroll. 	
	
We consider Banco BMG's funding below average because we regard BMG's funding 	
profile as highly concentrated. Its loan assignments have been its main source 	
of funding, and have been mostly with full recourse, which represented 56% of 	
its total funding in 2011. Time deposits (CDB and DPGE) accounted for 29% of 	
the funding base; it obtained this amount primarily from institutional 	
investors. This is a highly sensitive funding source, in our view.	
	
Liquidity	
We view the bank's liquidity as adequate. We believe that the company will 	
need to maintain an adequate cash cushion given the more volatile nature of 	
funding sources. As of December 2011, highly liquid assets including LFT 	
(Letras Financeiras do Tesouro) and cash and money market instruments 	
represented 10% of total assets (excluding ceded loans) and 64% of total 	
deposits maturing in less than a year.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlooks reflect our expectation that BMG's RAC ratio will remain 	
greater than 4% because of continuing profitability during the next two years. 	
We could lower the ratings if this ratio falls to less than that level, or if 	
the bank's liquidity weakens. We could raise the ratings if the bank improves 	
its capitalization to an RAC ratio of consistently greater than 5% or if, 	
during the medium term, the bank achieves significant diversification in its 	
business profile while maintaining its good asset quality metrics	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating               B/Stable/B	
	
SACP                                b	
 Anchor                            bbb	
 Business Position                 Weak (-2)	
 Capital and Earnings              Weak (-2)	
 Risk Position                     Moderate (-1)	
 Funding and Liquidity   Below average and Adequate (-1)	
	
Support                           0	
 GRE Support                      0	
 Group Support                    0	
 Sovereign Support                0	
	
Additional Factors                0	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

