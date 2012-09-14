TEXT-S&P assigns Ollie's 'B' rtg, stable outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept. 14 - Overview

-- CCMP Capital Advisors LLC and Ollie’s management are acquiring U.S. close-out retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc. in a transaction valued at $700 million.

-- We are assigning a ‘B’ corporate credit rating to Ollie’s Holdings and a ‘B’ debt issue rating to the proposed $225 million secured term loan due 2019. The outlook is stable.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for continued positive operating momentum with solid revenue growth based on store expansion while maintaining good profitability. We expect credit measure to improve modestly as Ollie’s uses a portion of its free cash flow to reduce debt, coupled with moderate EBITDA growth. Rating Action On Sept 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned a ‘B’ corporate credit rating to Ollie’s Holdings Inc., the parent company of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., and issuer of its $225 million term loan. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a ‘B’ issue-level rating with a ‘4’ recovery rating to the company’s $225 million term loan due 2019. The ‘4’ recovery rating indicates our expectation for modest (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. According to the company, it will use the proceeds from the $225 million term loan and $25 million drawn under the unrated $75 million revolving credit facility, as well as about $465 million of equity, to fund the acquisition of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a transaction value at $700 million. Rationale The speculative-grade rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reflects a “weak” business risk profile and a “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. The business risk profile is based on Standard & Poor’s opinion that the company is a smaller regional player in a highly competitive and fragmented close-out industry. We also expect that the company will pursue a high-growth strategy over the next year, but should maintain good profitability. The financial risk profile is likely to remain highly leveraged due to the significant amount of debt incurred to fund the buyout, with total debt to EBITDA reaching 5.8x in fiscal 2012 but declining toward the 5.0x area in 2013 given expected debt reduction using free cash flow and EBITDA growth. Ollie’s is a regional retailer in the close-out industry (sale of overstocked, overproduced, and discontinued products at a steep discount) and currently operates 122 stores in 13 states, with concentration in the northeastern region of the U.S. While Ollie’s is much smaller than its closest competitor and industry leader Big Lots Inc., it has achieved a good track record of store growth and has competed effectively against its peers. Ollie’s strategy is to back-fill existing markets to leverage the strength of its brand, but selectively entering new, adjacent markets. However, the close-out industry is highly competitive and fragmented, and Ollie’s may face stiff competition from discounters such as dollar stores and other close-out retailers as they grow into new markets. Ollie’s generates good profitability relative to its peers due to the lower mix of low-margin consumables, while maintaining a relatively stable gross margin. The company faces limited markdown risk in its inventory and has managed the cost of inventory purchases. Despite strong sales growth of 16% per year for the past two years, comparable-store sales were weak at 1% and 0%, in 2010 and 2011, respectively. We believe the high number of store openings may have cannibalized on existing stores sales. Further, many discount and dollar stores have achieved stronger comparable-store sales trends as they increased their mix of consumables to drive traffic and stimulate sales given weak consumer spending. Sales momentum for the first six months of 2012 has improved, with comparable-store sales increasing 3.1%. We expect store openings to be the primary driver of sales growth given the positive fundamentals of the discount segment of retail and expect comparable-store sales will remain in the 1%-2% range in the next two years. For 2012, our assumptions include revenue growth in the midteens and improvement in gross margin spurring modest EBITDA expansion. Pro forma for the buyout transaction, we expect total debt to EBITDA to reach about 5.8x, EBITDA interest coverage of about 2.6x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 12.4%. These ratios are in line with the indicative ratios of a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Over the next two years, we expect Ollie’s to achieve modest improvement in credit protection measures due to cash flow expansion and debt reduction using a portion of its free cash flow. Liquidity We believe Ollie’s liquidity is “adequate,” covering cash needs over the next several years, even in the event of moderate, unforeseen EBITDA declines. Pro forma for the buyout transaction, the company will have $25 million outstanding under the proposed revolving credit facility due 2018. We also expect the company to generate modest free cash flow of about $13 million in fiscal 2012. Cash on hand, cash flow from operations, and availability under the revolver provide sufficient liquidity sources to fund the company’s capital spending, working capital, and debt amortization. Other relevant aspects of Ollie’s liquidity are as follows:

-- We expect liquidity sources over the next 12 to 24 months will exceed uses by 1.2x or more.

-- The company’s debt maturities over this time horizon are manageable, in our view.

-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA.

-- The proposed term loan is covenant lite so Ollie’s does not have to comply with maintenance financial covenants.

-- The proposed $75 million ABL has only a springing covenant triggered by availability falling below a threshold of the greater of either 10.0% to 12.5% of Line Cap ($75 million minus borrowing base) or $7.5 million to $12.5 million. Recovery analysis For complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Ollie‘s, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect after this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations for continued positive operating momentum with solid revenue growth driven by store expansion, while maintaining good profitability. We expect Ollie’s credit measure to improve modestly as it uses a portion of its free cash flow to reduce debt and demonstrate EBITDA gains. We could consider a lower rating if sales momentum decelerates from softer-than-expected sales from new stores and operating expenses outpaces sales growth such that total debt to EBITDA exceeds 6.5x. This could occur if sales growth decelerates to 15% while SG&A grows 18%. A higher rating is possible if Ollie’s performs above our expectations due to stronger-than-expected comparable-store sales and better-than-expected sales leverage, such that total debt to EBITDA declines below 5x. This could occur if sales growth is 22%, outpacing SG&A growth of 14%. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings Ollie’s Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$225 mil term bank ln ser B B due 2019

Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor’s public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Ana Lai, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-6895;

ana_lai@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Jayne M Ross, New York (1) 212-438-7857;

jayne_ross@standardandpoors.com (Reporting By Hilary Russ)