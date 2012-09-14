FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Banco do Brasil S.A. proposed notes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 14, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Banco do Brasil S.A. proposed notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 14 () -    (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB' debt rating to Banco do Brasil S.A.'s (BdB; BBB/Stable/A-2) proposed
senior unsecured notes of YPN24.7 billion, which will have a maturity period of
three years and will be issued by the bank acting through its Grand Cayman
Branch. The notes will be issued under the bank's global medium-term note
program, which has a limit of $5.0 billion.

The rating on the proposed notes is equalized with the long-term issuer credit 
rating on BdB and reflects our view that the notes will rank pari passu with 
other senior unsecured debt of the bank. We expect the notes to be the bank's 
unsecured, unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations. The bank will use 
the proceeds for general banking purposes.

Our ratings on BdB reflect the bank's "strong" business position, "adequate" 
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, and "adequate" funding and 
liquidity, compared with other banks in the Brazilian financial system (as our 
criteria define the terms). We equalize our issuer credit ratings on the bank 
with those on the sovereign, the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign 
currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2), the bank's main 
shareholder. We expect the ratings on BdB to move in tandem with the foreign 
currency rating on Brazil. Given the bank's stand-alone credit profile of 
'bbb+' and our assessment of "very high" likelihood of extraordinary sovereign 
support to BdB, any upgrade of the sovereign should be followed by a similar 
action on BdB. Negative pressures on the sovereign rating, or a material 
deterioration on the bank's capital position causing us to see its capital and 
earnings factor as very weak, could lead to a downgrade.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010


RATINGS LIST

Banco do Brasil S.A.
  Issuer credit rating               BBB/Stable/A-2

Rating Assigned

Banco do Brasil S.A.
  YPN24.7 billion sr unsec. notes    BBB

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.