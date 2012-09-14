FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Essar Steel
#Basic Materials
September 14, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Essar Steel

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)


Overview
     -- We are raising our ratings on Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based Essar Steel 
Algoma Inc. (ESA), including our long-term corporate credit rating on the 
company to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'.
     -- At the same time, we are keeping all the ratings on CreditWatch, where 
they had been placed with developing implications April 5, 2012.
     -- The upgrade reflects our view of ESA's announced negotiation of a 
two-year US$350 million senior secured term loan, proceeds of which would be 
used to alleviate liquidity pressures caused by the looming maturity of the 
company's senior secured revolving credit facility. 
     -- As a result, we are also assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '1' 
recovery rating to ESA's proposed US$350 senior secured asset-based term loan. 
     -- We will resolve the CreditWatch when ESA executes the proposed senior 
secured term loan and uses the proceeds to fund maturing amounts on its 
existing revolving credit facility.
     -- Conversely, we would likely lower the ratings by at least one notch if 
ESA's proposed term loan financing fails or is meaningfully delayed, thereby 
straining financial flexibility ahead of a Sept. 20, 2012, maturity on its 
existing revolving credit facility.

Rating Action
On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
corporate credit rating on Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based Essar Steel Algoma 
Inc. (ESA) to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch, where they 
were placed with developing implications April 5, 2012. CreditWatch with 
developing implications means we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings.

We also raised our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes to 
'B' from 'B-'. The '1' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged. In addition, 
we raised our issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 
'CCC' from 'CCC-'. The '5' recovery rating on this debt is unchanged.

The upgrade reflects our view of the company's announced negotiation of a 
two-year US$350 million senior secured term loan, proceeds of which would be 
used to alleviate liquidity pressures caused by the looming maturity of its 
senior secured revolving credit facility.

As a result, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B' issue-level rating and '1' 
recovery rating to ESA's proposed US$350 senior secured asset-based term loan. 

Rationale
Standard & Poor's believes that the proposed two-year term loan improves ESA's 
financial flexibility, at least through 2013, and clarifies any of the 
potential adverse consequences that might occur from a Supreme Court of Canada 
decision in the Indalex Limited court case. As a result, we expect that ESA 
should be able to sustain a sources-to-uses liquidity ratio above 1.2x in the 
next 12 months, but our less-than-adequate liquidity assessment incorporates 
ESA's weak standing in the credit markets and aggressive financial risk 
management highlighted by recent last-minute financings to extend rapidly 
approaching debt maturities.

Although we believe that ESA's proposed financing package alleviates the 
liquidity pressure of the past year, we view this change as a 12-to-18-month 
respite before potentially larger refinancing challenges emerge when all of 
the company's debt matures between September 2014 and June 2015. In the 
absence of a sustained improvement in the global steel industry, ESA's 
relatively weaker standing in the credit markets exposes it to uncertain 
capital-market conditions.

Our expectation of an uncertain economic environment and weak steel market 
fundamentals tempers our view of ESA's steel shipments over the remainder of 
this fiscal year (the company's year-end is March 31). As a result, we expect 
that essentially flat steel shipments with minimal deviations to ESA's 
operating margins would result in an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 
more than 7x and an adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of under 10%. 
At the same time, the costlier financing associated with the proposed term 
loan increases the likelihood of thinner cash flow protection measures 
including our expectation that FFO interest coverage would decline to about 
1.0x in fiscal 2013 from about 2.5x in fiscal 2012. 

Recovery analysis
Standard & Poor's rates ESA's US$750 million senior secured notes 'B' (two 
notches above the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery 
rating of '1', indicating an expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in 
the event of default. 

We rate the company's US$384.7 million senior unsecured notes 'CCC' (one notch 
below the corporate credit rating on ESA), with a recovery rating of '5', 
indicating our expectations of modest (10%-30%) recovery in a default scenario.

(For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on ESA to be 
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report.)

CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch when ESA executes the proposed senior secured 
term loan and uses the proceeds to fund maturing amounts on its existing 
revolving credit facility. Conversely, we would likely lower the ratings by at 
least one notch if ESA's proposed term loan financing fails or is meaningfully 
delayed, thereby straining financial flexibility ahead of a Sept. 20, 2012, 
maturity on its existing revolving credit facility.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009'General Criteria: How Standard 
& Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Essar Steel Algoma Inc.
Ratings Raised And Remaining On CreditWatch Developing/Recovery Ratings 
Unchanged
                          To                From
Corporate credit rating   CCC+/Watch Dev    CCC/Watch Dev/--
Senior secured            B/Watch Dev       B-/Watch Dev   
  Recovery rating         1                 1
Senior unsecured          CCC/Watch Dev     CCC-/Watch Dev
  Recovery rating         5                 5

Rating Assigned
US$350 senior secured asset-based term loan   B/Watch Dev
Recovery rating                               1

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
