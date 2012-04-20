FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: N. American transportation cos contend with high fuel costs
April 20, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: N. American transportation cos contend with high fuel costs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 20 - The overall credit quality of North American transportation
companies has changed little in the past three months, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said in its industry report card, titled "North American Transportation
Companies Navigate Through Higher Fuel Costs," published yesterday on
RatingsDirect. 	
	
Operating conditions remain mildly positive as the U.S. economy maintains its 	
pace of gradual expansion. Standard & Poor's maintains a stable outlook for 	
the industry, but high oil prices pose a risk, particularly for selected 	
sectors such as airlines.	
	
"We anticipate that revenues will continue to increase, but that higher fuel 	
costs will partly--or in some cases, more than--offset growth," said Standard 	
& Poor's credit analyst Philip Baggaley. "For example, airlines are trimming 	
expansion plans or cutting back their numbers of flights in response to higher 	
fuel costs so they can maintain their ability to raise fares."	
	
The balance of supply (capacity) and demand varies by sector. Truckload 	
capacity has moved more in line with demand following the bankruptcies of many 	
small trucking companies and reduction of new tractor and trailer purchases by 	
larger players over the past several years. At the other extreme, global oil 	
tanker companies continue to receive many deliveries of new vessels (ordered 	
years ago), adding to oversupply and keeping shipping rates low.	
	
Similar to U.S. corporate issuers in other sectors, U.S. transportation 	
companies have taken advantage of receptive capital markets to launch bond 	
offerings or bank credit facilities. In many cases, this has extended or 	
smoothed out debt maturities, easing potential liquidity issues in the future. 	
	
Standard & Poor's current ratings in the North American transportation sector 	
factor in our baseline economic scenario. 	
	
"We expect the U.S. economic recovery to continue, albeit slowly and 	
unevenly," Mr. Baggaley said. Although the debt crisis in Europe and political 	
uncertainty in the Middle East remain risks to ongoing domestic recovery, the 	
economy's gains over the past several years could help mitigate the fallout 	
from future shocks. 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

